ANL 30.58 Decreased By ▼ -0.57 (-1.83%)
ASC 16.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-1.42%)
ASL 24.61 Increased By ▲ 0.80 (3.36%)
AVN 101.00 Decreased By ▼ -2.65 (-2.56%)
BOP 9.41 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.95%)
BYCO 9.40 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.75%)
DGKC 120.30 Decreased By ▼ -1.00 (-0.82%)
EPCL 50.66 Decreased By ▼ -0.73 (-1.42%)
FCCL 25.35 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.04%)
FFBL 27.67 Increased By ▲ 0.45 (1.65%)
FFL 18.30 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
HASCOL 12.38 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.73%)
HUBC 91.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.62 (-0.67%)
HUMNL 7.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.84%)
JSCL 28.93 Decreased By ▼ -0.93 (-3.11%)
KAPCO 43.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-0.5%)
KEL 4.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.85%)
LOTCHEM 15.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-0.84%)
MLCF 45.88 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-0.52%)
PAEL 41.21 Decreased By ▼ -0.29 (-0.7%)
PIBTL 13.47 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.59%)
POWER 11.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-2.23%)
PPL 94.63 Increased By ▲ 0.80 (0.85%)
PRL 28.15 Increased By ▲ 0.55 (1.99%)
PTC 9.17 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.43%)
SILK 1.61 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SNGP 44.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-0.44%)
TRG 113.89 Decreased By ▼ -9.80 (-7.92%)
UNITY 35.34 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.2%)
WTL 1.15 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BR100 5,036 Increased By ▲ 14.05 (0.28%)
BR30 25,885 Decreased By ▼ -100.02 (-0.38%)
KSE100 47,121 Increased By ▲ 187.07 (0.4%)
KSE30 19,686 Increased By ▲ 117.25 (0.6%)
Tokyo's Nikkei opens slightly lower on patchy US trade

  • Hitachi was up 3.50 percent at 4,721 yen after it raised its full-year operating profit forecast.
AFP 04 Feb 2021

TOKYO: Tokyo's benchmark Nikkei index opened marginally lower on Thursday after Wall Street shares finished little changed, but with sound corporate earnings reports supporting individual shares.

The benchmark Nikkei 225 index was down 0.28 percent or 79.32 points at 28,567.18 in early trade, while the broader Topix index gained 0.15 percent or 2.81 points to 1,873.90.

"The Japanese market is seen mixed with purchases and sales following a patchy US session due to a sense of overheating in the market," senior strategist Yoshihiro Ito of Okasan Online Securities said in a commentary.

But "brisk corporate performances are supporting (some) share prices," he added.

The dollar fetched 105.02 yen in early Asian trade, against 105.03 yen in New York late Wednesday.

Sony skyrocketed 10.11 percent to 11,710 yen after it revised up sales and profits forecasts this year as fresh virus lockdowns continue to boost demand for games and consoles, including the recently released PlayStation 5.

Hitachi was up 3.50 percent at 4,721 yen after it raised its full-year operating profit forecast.

Industrial robot maker Fanuc was down 1.36 percent at 27,840 yen after three days of rallies.

On Wall Street, the Dow ended up 0.1 percent at 30,723.60 and the broad-based S&P closed up 0.1 percent while the tech-rich Nasdaq slipped less than 0.1 percent.

