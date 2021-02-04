Railways concludes rehabilitation of creek bridge

KARACHI: Pakistan Railways (PR) on Wednesday announced that it has rehabilitated the Chinna Creek bridge connecting Keamari directly with Karachi City Station via Karachi Bunder commonly called as KBX yard.

The development, officials said would help boost the operational efficiency of Pakistan Railways’ freight train service.

The alternate route used during the unserviceable period of Chinna Creek bridge was not only a lengthy one but was in such a dilapidated state that it compromised the operational efficiency.

The 1238 feet/379 meters long bridge comprises 39 girders, framework structures for supporting bridges and buildings, out of which only 6 of them were in serviceable condition, 25 needed necessary repair work whereas 8 were irreparable at the time of discontinuation of the freight trains from the bridge, said PR officials.

