KARACHI: National Clearing Company declares daily settlement information for local & foreign investors on Wednesday (February 3, 2021).

=============================================================================== NATIONAL CLEARING COMPANY OF PAKISTAN LIMITED (NCCPL) =============================================================================== DAILY SETTLEMENT INFORMATION =============================================================================== Traded Volume Settlement Traded Settlement Volume Value Value =============================================================================== 711,518,644 400,331,121 34,074,017,089 17,639,791,293 =============================================================================== PORTFOLIO INVESTMENT - LOCAL & FOREIGN INVESTORS =============================================================================== Particulars Gross Gross Net Buy Buy (Sell) /(Sell) Rs Rs Rs =============================================================================== Foreign Investor (Individual & Corporate) 2,928,613,080 (2,506,049,422) 422,563,658 Local Individuals 24,875,068,001 (24,948,158,079) (73,090,079) Local Corporates 12,539,283,537 (12,888,757,117) (349,473,579) ===============================================================================

