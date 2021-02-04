Markets
NATIONAL CLEARING COMPANY OF PAKISTAN LIMITED (NCCPL)
KARACHI: National Clearing Company declares daily settlement information for local & foreign investors on...
04 Feb 2021
KARACHI: National Clearing Company declares daily settlement information for local & foreign investors on Wednesday (February 3, 2021).
===============================================================================
NATIONAL CLEARING COMPANY OF PAKISTAN LIMITED (NCCPL)
===============================================================================
DAILY SETTLEMENT INFORMATION
===============================================================================
Traded Volume Settlement Traded Settlement
Volume Value Value
===============================================================================
711,518,644 400,331,121 34,074,017,089 17,639,791,293
===============================================================================
PORTFOLIO INVESTMENT - LOCAL & FOREIGN INVESTORS
===============================================================================
Particulars Gross Gross Net Buy
Buy (Sell) /(Sell)
Rs Rs Rs
===============================================================================
Foreign Investor
(Individual & Corporate) 2,928,613,080 (2,506,049,422) 422,563,658
Local Individuals 24,875,068,001 (24,948,158,079) (73,090,079)
Local Corporates 12,539,283,537 (12,888,757,117) (349,473,579)
===============================================================================
Copyright Business Recorder, 2021
Comments are closed on this story.