ANL 31.15 Increased By ▲ 0.40 (1.3%)
ASC 16.89 Increased By ▲ 0.84 (5.23%)
ASL 23.81 Decreased By ▼ -0.29 (-1.2%)
AVN 103.65 Increased By ▲ 0.59 (0.57%)
BOP 9.50 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.11%)
BYCO 9.33 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-2.3%)
DGKC 121.30 Increased By ▲ 3.48 (2.95%)
EPCL 51.39 Increased By ▲ 0.86 (1.7%)
FCCL 25.34 Increased By ▲ 0.94 (3.85%)
FFBL 27.22 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.29%)
FFL 18.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.27%)
HASCOL 12.29 Decreased By ▼ -0.74 (-5.68%)
HUBC 91.87 Increased By ▲ 0.72 (0.79%)
HUMNL 7.11 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-1.11%)
JSCL 29.86 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.13%)
KAPCO 43.77 Increased By ▲ 0.28 (0.64%)
KEL 4.70 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (3.52%)
LOTCHEM 15.48 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-1.4%)
MLCF 46.12 Increased By ▲ 0.72 (1.59%)
PAEL 41.50 Increased By ▲ 0.43 (1.05%)
PIBTL 13.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.29%)
POWER 11.66 Increased By ▲ 0.42 (3.74%)
PPL 93.83 Increased By ▲ 0.53 (0.57%)
PRL 27.60 Increased By ▲ 0.66 (2.45%)
PTC 9.21 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.11%)
SILK 1.61 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (2.55%)
SNGP 45.10 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (0.45%)
TRG 123.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.85 (-0.68%)
UNITY 35.27 Decreased By ▼ -1.23 (-3.37%)
WTL 1.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.86%)
BR100 5,022 Increased By ▲ 30.86 (0.62%)
BR30 25,985 Increased By ▲ 41.24 (0.16%)
KSE100 46,934 Increased By ▲ 353.29 (0.76%)
KSE30 19,569 Increased By ▲ 170.19 (0.88%)
Business Recorder Logo
Feb 03, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
World

Russia has asked Germany's IDT about making Sputnik vaccine: ministry

  • German firm IDT is itself working on a Covid-19 vaccine, but early trial results have not been encouraging.
AFP 03 Feb 2021

BERLIN: Russia has reached out to German biotechnology company IDT Biologika to explore jointly producing the Sputnik V coronavirus vaccine, the German health ministry said Wednesday.

It comes a day after The Lancet journal published trial results showing the Sputnik vaccine to be 91.6 percent effective against Covid-19, defying international scepticism about the Russian-made jab.

A German health ministry spokeswoman told AFP that Russia's state-run Gamaleya research institute, which developed Sputnik V, and the Russian Direct Investment Fund (RDIF), which helped finance the project, "are interested in a co-partner for a possible production and have as such contacted IDT Biologika".

"The contents or details of confidential discussions are not known," she added.

IDT, based in Dessau in eastern Germany, declined to comment when contacted by AFP.

The positive data from the Sputnik trial come as the European Union faces growing impatience over its vaccination rollout, which has been dogged by delivery delays and supply shortages.

German Chancellor Angela Merkel on Tuesday said "all vaccines" are welcome in the EU so long as they have been approved by the European Medicines Agency (EMA).

Merkel already spoke with Russian President Vladimir Putin last month about the Sputnik jab, offering the help of Germany's Paul Ehrlich Institute in assisting Russia with the application process for the EMA.

"And if this vaccine is approved by the EMA, then we can talk about joint production or also about usage," Merkel said at the time.

German firm IDT is itself working on a Covid-19 vaccine, but early trial results have not been encouraging.

Like fellow German vaccine makers BioNTech and CureVac, IDT has received state support to fund its coronavirus research, to the tune of 114 million euros ($140 million).

Coronavirus vaccine Sputnik vaccine

Russia has asked Germany's IDT about making Sputnik vaccine: ministry

SC takes notice of PM's uplift funds approval for lawmakers, warns of action if move found unconstitutional

Suspicious transactions case: IHC grants bail to Zardari on medical grounds

COVID-19 vaccination drive begins across Pakistan

Pakistan will continue to extend support to Kashmir cause: Qureshi

US 'alarmed' over Supreme Court's order to shift Sheikh from death cell to state rest house

Saudi Arabia suspends entry from Pakistan, 19 other countries from today

Kamala Harris' niece tweets in support of farmers protest in India

Days before coup, IMF sent Myanmar $350mn in emergency aid; no precedent for refund

Construction boost to put all allied sectors in train

Latin America and Caribbean top 600,000 Covid-19 deaths: AFP tally

Read more stories

Comments
1000 characters