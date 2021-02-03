ANL 31.15 Increased By ▲ 0.40 (1.3%)
Over 5.5mn cotton bales reach ginneries across Pakistan, comparative shortfall 34pc

  • Sindh generated just over 2.1 million or 2,134,935 registering a shortfall of 38.53 pc as compared to corresponding period of last year.
APP 03 Feb 2021

MULTAN: Seed cotton (Phutti) equivalent to over 5.5 million or exactly 5, 571,666 bales have reached ginning factories across the country till February 1, 2021, registering a 34.35 per cent shortfall compared to corresponding period of last year when arrivals were recorded over 8.4 million bales.

According to a fortnightly report of Pakistan Cotton Ginners Association (PCGA) released on Wednesday, over 5.5 million or 5,525,948 bales have undergone the ginning process i.e converted into bales. Cotton arrivals in Punjab were recorded at 3.4 million or 3,436,731 bales registering a shortfall of 31.46 pc as compared to corresponding period of last year.

Sindh generated just over 2.1 million or 2,134,935 registering a shortfall of 38.53 pc as compared to corresponding period of last year.

Bahawalnagar district of Punjab topped with cotton arrival figure of 9, 67,316 bales followed by Sanghar district with 791,278 bales.

Exactly 4,54,764 cotton bales unsold stock was present at ginning factories.

