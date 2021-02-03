PPP initiated every project in Sindh for corruption: Haleem

KARACHI: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Central Vice President and Opposition Leader in Sindh Assembly Haleem Adil Shaikh on Wednesday alleged that the PPP started every project for corruption and kickbacks.

He claimed that many projects were incomplete in the province.

He stated this in a message on his twitter account.

Haleem Adil Shaikh said that Bilawal Zardari paved way for corruption and now he was speaking to eradicate it.

'Time has come to go to home of those who looted the province for 13 years,' he said adding that the people of the province were deprived of water in spite of the expenditure of Rs7,880 billion.

He said that corrupt officers were being promoted in the province.