Suzuki raises price of APV by more than Rs11 lac

Suzuki announced a price hike of Rs. 1,115,000 for its imported All-Purpose Vehicle (APV). This has been one of the biggest price hikes in the industry recently.

After this increase, the price of the vehicle surged from Rs. 3,460,000 to Rs. 4,575,000, as reported by Pakwheels.com.

It is important to note that the APV is an imported vehicle as Pak Suzuki does not manufacture or assemble it locally.

Moreover, the APV features a 1.5 Liter DOHC 16 Valve Inline-4 engine, with 5-Speed Manual Transmission. The boxy exterior of the car's 2021 model also comes with trapezium side swept headlights, air intake and standard circular fog lights, rectangular stacked taillights and a standard case tailgate.

The APV is also huge from the inside as it has the capacity to seat 8 passengers in total. The interior of the car also includes some standard features such as air conditioning, power windows, power steering, 4-speaker 2 tweeter stereo speaker system, power lock doors and a tachometer.

Pak Suzuki has not offered any explanation for this price increase. Furthermore, similar hikes in car prices have become a common trend in Pakistan's auto industry since the past year.

Although, most automakers have blamed it on high price of US dollar, car prices have continued to rise even when the price of dollar came down in the last few months.