ANL 31.15 Increased By ▲ 0.40 (1.3%)
ASC 16.89 Increased By ▲ 0.84 (5.23%)
ASL 23.81 Decreased By ▼ -0.29 (-1.2%)
AVN 103.65 Increased By ▲ 0.59 (0.57%)
BOP 9.50 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.11%)
BYCO 9.33 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-2.3%)
DGKC 121.30 Increased By ▲ 3.48 (2.95%)
EPCL 51.39 Increased By ▲ 0.86 (1.7%)
FCCL 25.34 Increased By ▲ 0.94 (3.85%)
FFBL 27.22 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.29%)
FFL 18.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.27%)
HASCOL 12.29 Decreased By ▼ -0.74 (-5.68%)
HUBC 91.87 Increased By ▲ 0.72 (0.79%)
HUMNL 7.11 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-1.11%)
JSCL 29.86 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.13%)
KAPCO 43.77 Increased By ▲ 0.28 (0.64%)
KEL 4.70 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (3.52%)
LOTCHEM 15.48 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-1.4%)
MLCF 46.12 Increased By ▲ 0.72 (1.59%)
PAEL 41.50 Increased By ▲ 0.43 (1.05%)
PIBTL 13.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.29%)
POWER 11.66 Increased By ▲ 0.42 (3.74%)
PPL 93.83 Increased By ▲ 0.53 (0.57%)
PRL 27.60 Increased By ▲ 0.66 (2.45%)
PTC 9.21 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.11%)
SILK 1.61 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (2.55%)
SNGP 45.10 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (0.45%)
TRG 123.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.85 (-0.68%)
UNITY 35.27 Decreased By ▼ -1.23 (-3.37%)
WTL 1.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.86%)
BR100 5,014 Increased By ▲ 22.66 (0.45%)
BR30 25,964 Increased By ▲ 19.87 (0.08%)
KSE100 46,875 Increased By ▲ 294.71 (0.63%)
KSE30 19,534 Increased By ▲ 135.81 (0.7%)
Business Recorder Logo
Feb 03, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Business & Finance

Suzuki raises price of APV by more than Rs11 lac

  • Suzuki announced the biggest price hikes in the industry for its All-Purpose Vehicle (APV).
BR Web Desk 03 Feb 2021

Suzuki announced a price hike of Rs. 1,115,000 for its imported All-Purpose Vehicle (APV). This has been one of the biggest price hikes in the industry recently.

After this increase, the price of the vehicle surged from Rs. 3,460,000 to Rs. 4,575,000, as reported by Pakwheels.com.

It is important to note that the APV is an imported vehicle as Pak Suzuki does not manufacture or assemble it locally.

Moreover, the APV features a 1.5 Liter DOHC 16 Valve Inline-4 engine, with 5-Speed Manual Transmission. The boxy exterior of the car's 2021 model also comes with trapezium side swept headlights, air intake and standard circular fog lights, rectangular stacked taillights and a standard case tailgate.

The APV is also huge from the inside as it has the capacity to seat 8 passengers in total. The interior of the car also includes some standard features such as air conditioning, power windows, power steering, 4-speaker 2 tweeter stereo speaker system, power lock doors and a tachometer.

Pak Suzuki has not offered any explanation for this price increase. Furthermore, similar hikes in car prices have become a common trend in Pakistan's auto industry since the past year.

Although, most automakers have blamed it on high price of US dollar, car prices have continued to rise even when the price of dollar came down in the last few months.

Auto industry suzuki pak suzuki Dollar automaker car production price hike Pak Suzuki Motor car prices Suzuki APV

Suzuki raises price of APV by more than Rs11 lac

COVID-19 vaccination drive begins across Pakistan

Pakistan will continue to extend support to Kashmir cause: Qureshi

US 'alarmed' over Supreme Court's order to shift Sheikh from death cell to state rest house

Saudi Arabia suspends entry from Pakistan, 19 other countries from today

Kamala Harris' niece tweets in support of farmers protest in India

Days before coup, IMF sent Myanmar $350mn in emergency aid; no precedent for refund

Construction boost to put all allied sectors in train

Latin America and Caribbean top 600,000 Covid-19 deaths: AFP tally

Vaccine storm engulfs EU chief von der Leyen

US says too early to accept Iran proposal on reviving nuclear deal

Read more stories

Comments
1000 characters