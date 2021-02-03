Suzuki Motor plans to reopen Myanmar plants on Thursday

TOKYO: Japan's Suzuki Motor plans to reopen its two plants in Myanmar on Thursday after halting operations this week because of the country's military coup, it said on Wednesday.

The automaker halted operations at the plants on Monday after generals seized power and detained elected leader Aung San Suu Kyi.

"We are planning to reopen the plants, as we continue to watch the situation very carefully," a spokesman said.

Rival Mitsubishi Motors, which plans to open an assembly plant in Myanmar, said on a post-earnings call on Tuesday that there were no changes to its plans for now.