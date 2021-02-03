ANL 31.15 Increased By ▲ 0.40 (1.3%)
ASC 16.89 Increased By ▲ 0.84 (5.23%)
ASL 23.81 Decreased By ▼ -0.29 (-1.2%)
AVN 103.65 Increased By ▲ 0.59 (0.57%)
BOP 9.50 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.11%)
BYCO 9.33 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-2.3%)
DGKC 121.30 Increased By ▲ 3.48 (2.95%)
EPCL 51.39 Increased By ▲ 0.86 (1.7%)
FCCL 25.34 Increased By ▲ 0.94 (3.85%)
FFBL 27.22 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.29%)
FFL 18.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.27%)
HASCOL 12.29 Decreased By ▼ -0.74 (-5.68%)
HUBC 91.87 Increased By ▲ 0.72 (0.79%)
HUMNL 7.11 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-1.11%)
JSCL 29.86 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.13%)
KAPCO 43.77 Increased By ▲ 0.28 (0.64%)
KEL 4.70 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (3.52%)
LOTCHEM 15.48 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-1.4%)
MLCF 46.12 Increased By ▲ 0.72 (1.59%)
PAEL 41.50 Increased By ▲ 0.43 (1.05%)
PIBTL 13.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.29%)
POWER 11.66 Increased By ▲ 0.42 (3.74%)
PPL 93.83 Increased By ▲ 0.53 (0.57%)
PRL 27.60 Increased By ▲ 0.66 (2.45%)
PTC 9.21 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.11%)
SILK 1.61 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (2.55%)
SNGP 45.10 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (0.45%)
TRG 123.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.85 (-0.68%)
UNITY 35.27 Decreased By ▼ -1.23 (-3.37%)
WTL 1.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.86%)
BR100 5,021 Increased By ▲ 29.64 (0.59%)
BR30 26,023 Increased By ▲ 78.32 (0.3%)
KSE100 46,943 Increased By ▲ 362.41 (0.78%)
KSE30 19,559 Increased By ▲ 160.32 (0.83%)
Business Recorder Logo
Feb 03, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Indonesia to post first annual GDP contraction in over two decades

  • The government has pledged to improve stimulus distribution this year and also expanded its 2021 relief budget.
Reuters 03 Feb 2021

JAKARTA: Indonesia is expected to post its first annual contraction in gross domestic product (GDP) since 1998 after the pandemic battered business activity and consumption last year, according to a Reuters poll on Tuesday.

The median forecast of 17 economists polled was for a 2% contraction in GDP for 2020, compared to 5.02% growth in 2019.

For the fourth quarter, the median forecast of 19 economists was also for a 2% drop from a year earlier, compared to a 3.49% contraction in the third quarter.

Indonesia's Finance Ministry had predicted a GDP contraction of between 2.2% to 1.7% last year.

"In the fourth quarter, there have been some improvements in mobility, consumer confidence, middle-class spending," Bank Central Asia economist David Sumual said, while noting the pandemic would continue to weigh on the economy this year.

Indonesia has suffered the worst COVID-19 outbreak in Southeast Asia, with its case load accelerating in recent months and reaching more than 1 million cases in January.

Bank Danamon economist Wisnu Wardana, who expects a 1.78% contraction in 2020 GDP, said Indonesia's economy held up better than initially anticipated thanks to an improvement in government stimulus distribution.

The government accelerated spending in the fourth quarter to boost consumption, but by year-end had only distributed 83.4% of its 695.2 trillion rupiah ($49.59 billion) stimulus, which was partially funded by the central bank.

Bank Indonesia cut its benchmark policy rates by 125 basis points last year and injected liquidity into the financial system, but warned that cautious commercial banks and weak demand were hampering the recovery amid slow credit growth.

The government has pledged to improve stimulus distribution this year and also expanded its 2021 relief budget.

"In 2021, economic activity is expected to improve, mainly due to the vaccination programme," said Josua Pardede, an economist at Bank Permata, referring to the inoculation drive launched last month and predicting growth in the 3-4% range.

The median forecast of 16 economists in the poll was for 4.5% growth in 2021. Bank Indonesia sees between 4.8% to 5.8% growth this year.

Indonesia central bank indonesia gdp David Sumual Josua Pardede Bank Permata

Indonesia to post first annual GDP contraction in over two decades

COVID-19 vaccination drive begins across Pakistan

Pakistan will continue to extend support to Kashmir cause: Qureshi

US 'alarmed' over Supreme Court's order to shift Sheikh from death cell to state rest house

Saudi Arabia suspends entry from Pakistan, 19 other countries from today

Kamala Harris' niece tweets in support of farmers protest in India

Days before coup, IMF sent Myanmar $350mn in emergency aid; no precedent for refund

Construction boost to put all allied sectors in train

Latin America and Caribbean top 600,000 Covid-19 deaths: AFP tally

Vaccine storm engulfs EU chief von der Leyen

US says too early to accept Iran proposal on reviving nuclear deal

Read more stories

Comments
1000 characters