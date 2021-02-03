Business & Finance
Nissan suspends some truck production in Mississippi due to chip shortage
- The Japanese automaker has had to make short-term production adjustments at its North American operations due to the shortage.
03 Feb 2021
Nissan Motor has suspended some truck production in the US state of Mississippi due to a shortage of chips, a Nissan USA spokeswoman said.
The Japanese automaker has had to make short-term production adjustments at its North American operations due to the shortage, beginning with three non-production days on the truck line at its Canton, Mississippi, facility, she said.
