PD suggests 94 uplift projects worth Rs155.73bn

ISLAMABAD: The Power Division has proposed 94 development projects worth Rs 155.73 billion for the FY 2021-22, to be undertaken by companies falling under its administrative control.

The proposed projects to be processed and executed by Generation Companies (Gencos) will be Rs 40 billion, of which foreign funding will be to the tune of Rs 35 billion whereas local financing is estimated at Rs 5 billion while the share of federal government will be Rs 22.52 billion.

National Transmission and Despatch Company (NTDC) will undertake projects of Rs 91.20 billion, with foreign and local funding of Rs 57.19 billon and Rs 28.98 billion respectively whereas GoP funding will be to the tune of Rs 5.03 billion.

Discos are supposed to undertake projects worth Rs 20.88 billion, of which foreign and local funding will be of Rs 5 billion and Rs 2 billion respectively, whereas 13.88 billion will be provided by the federal government.

Private Power & Infrastructure Board (PPIB) will get Rs 0.05 billion foreign funding while the GoP will extend Rs 3.61 billion funding for Special Economic Zones.

Of total development projects of 94, 80 will be ongoing whereas the number of new projects will be only 14. Of this Genco will undertake 1 project, NTDC, 59, Discos 30, PPIB 1 and SEZs 3.

According to Chief Financial Officer (CFO) of Pakistan Electric Power Company (Pepco), 35 projects have already been approved by the Executive Committee of National Economic Council (Ecnec) whereas 26 schemes are approved by the Central Development Working Party (CDWP) and 20 by Department Development Working Party (DDWP). However, 13 schemes are yet to be approved by the competent forums.

This information was shared with Senate Standing Committee on Power, headed by Senator Fida Muhammad.

Senator Bahramand Khan Tangi, Senator Hidayat Ullah and other Senators raised issues related to non-availability of meters, substandard repair of transformers, Kunda system and other constituencies/areas.

Senator Tangi argued that he was making efforts for the last two years to install meters in Charsadda and other areas of Pesco, but the incumbent Chief Executive Officer was not cooperating with him.

The committee, however, was informed that 81,000 meters have been installed in Pesco during the last six months, adding that meters are being issued to the applicants but those applicants who do not have land ownership evidence of their premises, are not being issued meters.

Secretary Power, Ali Raza Bhutta, assured the committee that he would personally monitor meters installation in the areas, and resolve ownership of premises issues.

The committee was informed that there are areas in Pesco where not a single meter is installed in a population of 0.120 million.

Secretary Power apprised the committee that Doaaba feeder of Pesco is in 100 per cent loss as not a single meter has been installed in the areas. Chairman Standing Committee stated that the area of Daudzai has similar issues. He maintained that excessive billing will create problems in the drive to install meters.

"Some say that we are electricity thieves but we are not. We want meters installed so that people can pay their bills. However, a mechanism should be evolved to give them relief on previous massive outstanding bills," he added. Senator Tangi claimed that he got removed 1500 hooks (Kundas).

The committee expressed serious annoyance at the absence of CEOs of Pesco and Tesco.

The committee was of the view that those areas where recovery is 100 per cent should be declared load shedding free.

Chairman Standing Committee expressed anger at the performance of organizations/departments falling under the administrative control of Power Division.

"I want to use very strong words for the incompetent officials of the Power Division and its associated departments but am avoiding to use such words due to presence of media in the meeting," said Chairman Standing Committee.

Senator Molvi Faiz Muhammad and Senator Ghous Khan Niazi raised issues of their constituencies.

Senator Mirza Muhammad Afridi took up the issue of a German Company which has already acquired generation licence and tariff from Nepra for a solar project in Makran but officials are not cooperating with the investors.

