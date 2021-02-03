Govt commissions and coverups — I

Forming commissions sans the required will to implement its recommendations has become a tragic hallmark of our nation. In the past these commissions have been used to quell public anger and calm popular dissent. In July 1947, a Boundary Commission was appointed to decide demarcation of boundaries in the Punjab and Bengal regions, which was destined to fail and Cyril Radcliff implemented the 1945 plan for division with ulterior motives to give allies access to oil fields through their politically-engineered interventions by remnants of the Raj.

The Hamood-ur-Rehman Commission formed to investigate the causes and criminal follies that led to dismemberment of this country in 1971, after the ‘Yahya junta’ failed to honour the results of general elections and hand over power to elected representatives, was never made public. The dies was cast when military action was ordered instead of seeking a political settlement. Justice Hamood was a man of unquestionable integrity and professional competence.

(To be continued tomorrow)

MALIK TARIQ ALI (LAHORE)

