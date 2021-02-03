ANL 30.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.49 (-1.57%)
ASC 16.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.62%)
ASL 24.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.52 (-2.11%)
AVN 103.06 Decreased By ▼ -0.31 (-0.3%)
BOP 9.49 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.11%)
BYCO 9.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-1.85%)
DGKC 117.82 Decreased By ▼ -1.91 (-1.6%)
EPCL 50.53 Decreased By ▼ -0.31 (-0.61%)
FCCL 24.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-1.21%)
FFBL 27.14 Decreased By ▼ -0.38 (-1.38%)
FFL 18.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-1.87%)
HASCOL 13.03 Decreased By ▼ -0.93 (-6.66%)
HUBC 91.15 Increased By ▲ 3.39 (3.86%)
HUMNL 7.19 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.83%)
JSCL 29.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.17%)
KAPCO 43.49 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.12%)
KEL 4.54 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.67%)
LOTCHEM 15.70 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.58%)
MLCF 45.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-0.42%)
PAEL 41.07 Decreased By ▼ -0.33 (-0.8%)
PIBTL 13.59 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.67%)
POWER 11.24 Decreased By ▼ -0.29 (-2.52%)
PPL 93.30 Increased By ▲ 1.11 (1.2%)
PRL 26.94 Decreased By ▼ -0.99 (-3.54%)
PTC 9.22 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.88%)
SILK 1.57 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.63%)
SNGP 44.90 Increased By ▲ 1.50 (3.46%)
TRG 124.55 Increased By ▲ 1.81 (1.47%)
UNITY 36.50 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (0.69%)
WTL 1.16 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.85%)
BR100 4,991 Increased By ▲ 39.11 (0.79%)
BR30 25,944 Increased By ▲ 248.44 (0.97%)
KSE100 46,580 Increased By ▲ 331.89 (0.72%)
KSE30 19,399 Increased By ▲ 190.43 (0.99%)
Business Recorder Logo
Feb 03, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan

Covid-19 campaign: Ministry urges ECC to help it get Rs141m

ISLAMABAD: Ministry of Information and Broadcasting (MoI&B) has sought help of Economic Coordination Committee...
Mushtaq Ghumman 03 Feb 2021

ISLAMABAD: Ministry of Information and Broadcasting (MoI&B) has sought help of Economic Coordination Committee (ECC) of the Cabinet for allocation of Rs 141 million to be released to media for Covid-19 campaign, official sources told Business Recorder.

Pakistan is among the countries severely hit by the Covid-19 pandemic. In the wake of the Coronavirus outbreak in Pakistan, a National Coordination Committee for Covid-19 was constituted to ensure the safety and security of people.

In the light of the decisions of the National Coordination Committee (NCC) and the Cabinet, Ministry of Information and Broadcasting designed a media campaign for raising awareness among public at large for containing the spread of the virus. Ministry of Information has already incurred an expenditure amounting to Rs. 141.380 million on an awareness campaign.

According to the Ministry, the provision of funds amounting to Rs. 500 million was approved by ECC on June 10, 2020. The decision of the ECC was also endorsed and ratified by the Cabinet on June 23, 2020. However, these funds were never made available to Ministry of Information and Broadcasting.

The Ministry of Information further added that it was compelled to launch the media campaign in the absence of available budget as it had emergent directions from the Cabinet. Consequently, campaign amounting to Rs. 141,308,000/- was run on the private public channels. However, the amount still remains un-paid till date.

Ministry of Information and Broadcasting has claimed that it took up the funding matter with the Finance Division on a number of occasions but funding has not been made available so far.

The sources said fiscal stimulus package for Covid-19 was at the disposal of Finance Division and the respective media houses are pressing hard for payment which is why the Ministry has approached Economic Coordination Committee requesting it to direct Finance Division to allocate Rs. 141.308 million as Technical Supplementary Grant/Supplementary Grant to MOI&B to enable it to clear the already accumulated dues.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2021

Coronavirus ECC Finance Division NCC COVID19 MoI&B

Covid-19 campaign: Ministry urges ECC to help it get Rs141m

Daniel Pearl case: SC orders Sindh govt to shift Omer, other detainees to rest houses

NBFIs: Any person facing NAB reference cannot be given key posts: SECP

Army chief for ‘peaceful’ resolution of Kashmir dispute

OMCs, dealers: Body comprising ‘non-political’ aides of PM to re-determine margins

Infrastructure, other development funds: NA adopts motion for forming ‘special’ body

Lease of Pakistan Quarters: MoHW has Rs377m funds to pay Sindh govt

Sri Lanka scraps Japan-India port deal

PD suggests 94 uplift projects worth Rs155.73bn

KE agrees to drop reciprocity conditions

Coronavirus vaccination drive launched

Read more stories

Comments are closed on this story.