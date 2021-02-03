ANL 30.80 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.16%)
ASC 16.20 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.93%)
ASL 24.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.41%)
AVN 103.13 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.07%)
BOP 9.49 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BYCO 9.43 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-1.26%)
DGKC 118.24 Increased By ▲ 0.42 (0.36%)
EPCL 50.99 Increased By ▲ 0.46 (0.91%)
FCCL 24.36 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.16%)
FFBL 27.15 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.04%)
FFL 18.26 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.49%)
HASCOL 12.46 Decreased By ▼ -0.57 (-4.37%)
HUBC 92.00 Increased By ▲ 0.85 (0.93%)
HUMNL 7.18 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.14%)
JSCL 29.92 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.07%)
KAPCO 43.64 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.34%)
KEL 4.65 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (2.42%)
LOTCHEM 15.73 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.19%)
MLCF 45.71 Increased By ▲ 0.31 (0.68%)
PAEL 40.73 Decreased By ▼ -0.34 (-0.83%)
PIBTL 13.62 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.22%)
POWER 11.27 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.27%)
PPL 94.50 Increased By ▲ 1.20 (1.29%)
PRL 26.95 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.04%)
PTC 9.22 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.88%)
SILK 1.54 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-1.91%)
SNGP 44.99 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.2%)
TRG 124.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.55 (-0.44%)
UNITY 36.50 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
WTL 1.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.86%)
BR100 4,985 Decreased By ▼ -5.59 (-0.11%)
BR30 25,904 Decreased By ▼ -39.89 (-0.15%)
KSE100 46,743 Increased By ▲ 162.8 (0.35%)
KSE30 19,484 Increased By ▲ 85.7 (0.44%)
Business Recorder Logo
Feb 03, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Business & Finance

Australia expands QE by $76bn, commits to prolonged easy rates

Reuters Updated 03 Feb 2021

SYDNEY: Australia’s central bank held rates at near-zero in a widely expected decision on Tuesday but surprised markets by expanding its bond buying programme by another A$100 billion ($76.4 billion) to help strengthen the economic recovery.

At its first policy meeting of the year, the Reserve Bank of Australia (RBA) left its cash rate and the three-year government bond yield target at 0.1% while reiterating its commitment to not tighten policy until actual inflation is within its 2-3% target range.

The pledge to buy more bonds pulled yields on 10-year paper back to 1.115%, having hit a 10-month top of 1.19% early in the session. The Australian dollar eased to $0.7625 from $0.7660 before the statement.

“The Board remains committed to maintaining highly supportive monetary conditions until its goals are achieved,” Governor Philip Lowe said in a short post-meeting statement. “Given the current outlook for inflation and jobs, this is still some way off.”

For the RBA to meet its inflation target, wages growth will have to be “materially higher” than the 1.4% rate currently, he added.

“This will require significant gains in employment and a return to a tight labour market. The Board does not expect these conditions to be met until 2024 at the earliest,” the RBA chief said.

Overall, Lowe sounded optimistic about Australia’s economic recovery as most businesses reopened after the country largely managed to curb the coronavirus pandemic.

The RBA expects Australia’s gross domestic product (GDP) to expand by 3.5% over both 2021 and 2022, with GDP seen returning to its end-2019 level as soon as June.

Even so, the jobless rate is seen hovering around 6% this year. The RBA had earlier said unemployment will have to be under 4.5% for it to generate wage pressures.

Australia’s worst downturn since the Great Depression, rising unemployment and feeble inflation had prompted the RBA to slash the cash rate three times last year while the federal government had joined in by unleashing a A$300 billion fiscal spending plan.

The government began tapering some of the measures since late last year, prompting analysts to welcome the RBA’s strong commitment to accommodative policy.

“Raising rates too soon would doom the Australian economy to the type of mediocre economic figures that were all too common before the COVID-19 crisis began,” said Callam Pickering, economist at global job site Indeed. Lowe, who will give a speech in Canberra on Wednesday, said a near term issue was how households and businesses adjust to the fiscal tapering and to what extent they use their balance sheet to support spending.

Coronavirus inflation gdp bonds pandemic Reserve Bank of Australia Australia’s central bank Philip Lowe Callam Pickering

Australia expands QE by $76bn, commits to prolonged easy rates

Daniel Pearl case: SC orders Sindh govt to shift Omer, other detainees to rest houses

NBFIs: Any person facing NAB reference cannot be given key posts: SECP

Army chief for ‘peaceful’ resolution of Kashmir dispute

OMCs, dealers: Body comprising ‘non-political’ aides of PM to re-determine margins

Infrastructure, other development funds: NA adopts motion for forming ‘special’ body

Lease of Pakistan Quarters: MoHW has Rs377m funds to pay Sindh govt

Sri Lanka scraps Japan-India port deal

PD suggests 94 uplift projects worth Rs155.73bn

KE agrees to drop reciprocity conditions

Coronavirus vaccination drive launched

Read more stories

Comments are closed on this story.