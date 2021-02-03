ANL 30.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.49 (-1.57%)
Alleged financial irregularities at NICVD: NAB ordered to complete inquiry

Tanveer Ahmed 03 Feb 2021

KARACHI: The Sindh High Court (SHC) on Tuesday ordered the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) to complete the inquiry into the alleged financial irregularities and embezzlement of Zakat funds worth billions of rupees in the National Institute of Cardiovascular Diseases (NICVD) at the earliest.

A division bench of the SHC issued the orders while hearing a case related to the NICVD corruption inquiry initiated by NAB.

During the hearing, the NAB prosecutor submitted that the case record sent to the headquarters was returned to Karachi office and informed that the bureau would submit its progress report after completing the inquiry. “The NAB headquarters directed the Karachi authorities to continue the inquiry, and a progress report will be presented after the conclusion of the probe,” the prosecutor added.

According to NAB, the NICVD administration was allegedly involved in recruiting inexperienced people on huge salaries whereas legal violations were made by direct appointments of many employees. It stated that the accused were also involved in corruption worth billions in the hospital.

Meanwhile, a division bench of the SHC directed the Federal Public Service Commission (FPSC) chairperson to submit a reply on a petition seeking to annul the result of the 2019 Central Superior Services (CSS) examination.

The bench questioned why the exam was not held afresh when a paper got leaked and directed the FPSC chairperson to furnish his reply by the next hearing.

The petitioner’s counsel stated that the exam was not held in a transparent manner as it was marred by accusations of irregularities, including leaking of papers.

He said an FIR into the paper leak incident was also lodged and the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) confirmed during its investigation that the paper was in fact leaked. He added that the FPSC officials were also arrested on charges of leaking the question paper.

The petitioner pleaded with the court to cancel the result of the CSS 2019 exam and issue directives for the authorities concerned to conduct examination afresh.

