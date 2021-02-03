ANL 30.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.49 (-1.57%)
Karachi Yarn Market Rate

KARACHI: Karachi Yarn Market Rates on Tuesday (February 2, 2021). ======================================= CONES...
Recorder Report 03 Feb 2021

KARACHI: Karachi Yarn Market Rates on Tuesday (February 2, 2021).

=======================================
CONES CARDED
=======================================
10/1.
Indus                              1950
12/1
Nadeem Textile                     1960
Indus                              2000
Bajwa                              2000
16/1.
Nadeem Textile                     2050
United                             2025
Abdullah Textile                   2000
Indus                              2050
Bajwa                              2030
21/1.
Al-Karam (A.K)                     2250
Suriya Tex                         2200
United                             2000
GulAhmed (G.Lite)                  2200
Nadeem Textile                     2200
Indus Dyeing                       2250
Abdullah Textile                   2000
Lucky Cotton                       2000
22/1.
Bajwa                              2200
United                             2100
---------------------------------------
CONES CARDED
---------------------------------------
24/1.
United                             2280
26/1.
AL-Karam                           2350
Amin Text                          2350
Shadman Cotton                     2350
Diamond Int'l                      2350
Lucky Cotton                       2300
28/1
Abdullah Textile                   2380
30/1.
Amin Tex.                          2400
Al-Karam                           2430
Jubilee Spinning                   2380
GulAhmed (G.Lite)                  2400
Lucky Cotton                       2350
Diamond Intl                       2400
32/1
Abdullah Textile                   2400
40/1
Lucky Cotton                       2900
52/1
Lucky Cotton                       3200
---------------------------------------
COMBED CONE
---------------------------------------
40/1
Indus CF                           3150
---------------------------------------
COMBED CONE
---------------------------------------
20/2.
GulAhmed                           2340
Amin                               2340
Indus Dyeing                       2380
Bajwa                              2380
Nadeem Textile                     2380
42/1
Abdullah Textile                   3100
52/1
Abdullah Textile                   3250
20/1. SLUB
Abdullah Textile                   2400
30/1 SLUB
Abdullah Textile                   2500
60/1.
Abdullah Textile                   3400
70/1
Abdullah Textile                   3500
---------------------------------------
CHEES CONES
---------------------------------------
10/1.
Kasim Tex                          1480
Latif Tex. (Latif)                 1400
Super                              1250
Abdullah Textile (OE)              1150
16/1. (O.E.)
Kasim Textile                      1580
Masal                              1500
---------------------------------------
RATES OF PAKISTANI/IMPORTED POLYESTER
YARN (PER LBS) + GST/NON REGISTERED 20%
CAST INCLUDED GST IN IMPORTED PRICE
---------------------------------------
DTY
---------------------------------------
50/24/0
Local                            169.00
Rupali                           168.00
Imported                         185.00
75/36/0
Imported                         143.00
Local                            129.00
Rupali                           126.00
75/36/Him
Imported                         160.00
Local                            139.00
Rupali                           138.00
100/36/0
Imported                         140.00
Local                            123.00
100/48/INT
Local                            127.00
Rupali                           124.00
Imported                         151.00
150/48/0
Imported                         128.00
Local                            111.00
Rupali                           110.00
150/48/Him
Imported                         134.00
Local                            117.00
Rupali                           115.00
300/96/0
Imported                         116.00
Local                            106.00
Rupali                           104.00
300/96/Him
Imported                         126.00
Local                            109.00
Rupali                           107.00
150/144/Sim
Imported                         124.00
Local                        NO Product
150/144/Him
Imported                         139.00
Local                            122.00
75/72/Sim
Imported                         154.00
Local                            136.00
75/144/Sim
Imported                         158.00
Local                            136.00
---------------------------------------
FDY
---------------------------------------
50/24/SD
Imported                         124.00
75/72/SD
Imported                         118.00
50/36/BR
Imported                         138.00
Local                            160.00
100/36/BR
Imported                         114.00
150/48/BR
Imported                         112.00
300/96/BR
Imported                         102.00
---------------------------------------
RATE OF BLANDED YARN IN RUPEES
(PER LBS) + GST INCLUDED IMPORTED CAST
---------------------------------------
P.V. CONES
---------------------------------------
18/1 PV
A.A. Textiles                    150.00
A.A. Cotton                      142.00
20/1 PVB
A.A. Textile                     154.00
A. A. Cotton                     155.00
24/1 P.V. BRIGHT
A.A. Tex.                        160.00
A. A. Cotton (80:20)             135.00
26/1.PV Bright
A.A. Tex.                        164.00
30/1 PV
A.A. Tex."Z" Twist               173.00
A. A. Cotton                     175.00
26/1 P.V. (S.D.)
A.A. Textile                     164.00
A. A. COTTON                     130.00
36/1 PV (SD)
A.A. Textile                     185.00
40/1. (PVB)
A. A. Cotton                     150.00
A. A. Textile                    197.00
46/1 PVSD
Ibrahim Fibre                    211.00
28/1 PV SLUB
A.A. Clock Tower                 188.00
30/1 PV SLUB
A. A. Cotton (PVB)               190.00
A. A. Cotton (PC)                230.00
A. A. Cotton SLUB (PP)           195.00
---------------------------------------
IMPORTED MVS YARN
---------------------------------------
20/S
Kcetex                           200.00
Prima                            200.00
Local (AVG Price)                200.00
30/S
Kcetex                           210.00
Prima                            210.00
Local (AVG Price)                205.00
40/S
Kcetex                           220.00
Prima                            220.00
Local (AVG Price)                215.00
---------------------------------------
IMPORTED MJS YARN
---------------------------------------
20/S
Kahtex                           185.00
Local                            175.00
---------------------------------------
IMPORTED MJS YARN
---------------------------------------
30/S
Kahtex                           190.00
Local                            180.00
10/1 PP
A. A. Cotton                     145.00
12/1 PP
A. A. Cotton                     150.00
16/1 PP
A. A. Cotton                     155.00
20/1 PP
Diwan                             98.00
A. A. Cotton                     160.00
Agar                              96.00
24/1 PP
A. A. Cotton                     150.00
26/1 PP
A. A. Cotton                     170.00
30/1 PP
Agar                             101.00
Anwar                            109.00
Diwan                            103.00
A. A. Cotton                     175.00
34/1. (PP)
A. A. Cotton                      99.00
40/1 PP
A. A. Cotton                     200.00
60/1. (P.P)
Agar                             124.00
Diwan                            125.00
Anwar                            130.00
A. A. Cotton                     270.00
8/.1.
A. A. Cotton (52 48)             136.00
10/.1.
Zainab                           168.00
A. A. Cotton                     160.00
Lucky Cotton                     160.00
12/1
A. A. Cotton                     165.00
IFL                              164.00
14/1
Zainab Tex                       170.00
A. A. Cotton                     145.00
16/1
AA SML Carded (52 48)            173.00
IFL (52 48)                      175.00
A. A. Cotton                     175.00
---------------------------------------
P.C. COMBED
---------------------------------------
20/1. PC
A.A.SMLCARDED                    181.00
Zainab (Combed)                  182.00
A. A. Cotton (Carded)            185.00
24/1. PC
A. A. SML Carded                 193.00
Zainab (Combed)                  194.00
25/1
A.A. Cotton                      178.00
30/1. PC (52 : 48)
Zainab Textile (combed)          207.00
Stallion                         100.00
K. Nazir                         112.00
Al-Karam                         116.00
AA SML (Carded)                  205.00
A. A. Cotton (Carded)            195.00
36/1. PC
IFL Tex (Combed)                 217.00
40/1 PC
A.A. Textile (Combed)            226.00
45/1 PC
Zainab                           228.00
50/1 PC
Zainab                           211.00
10/1 CVC
A. A. Cotton (60:40)             175.00
12/1 CVC
A. A. Cotton (60:40)             145.00
16/1 CVC
A. A. Cotton (60:40)             165.00
20/1 CVC
A. A. Cotton (60:40)             195.00
AASML                            180.00
24/1 CVC
A. A. Cotton (60:40)             173.00
AASML                            170.00
25/1 CVC
A. A. Cotton                     205.00
30/1 CVC
A. A. Cotton                     210.00
AASML                            195.00
40/1 CVC
A. A. Cotton                     140.00
---------------------------------------
READY RATES OF STAPLE FIBER IN RUPEES
---------------------------------------
POLYESTER                          K.G.
---------------------------------------
I.C.I. 1.D                       196.00
I.C.I. 1.2 (SD)                  195.00
I.C.I. Bright                    197.00
Rupali 1.D                       196.00
Rupali 1.2 (SD)                  195.00
---------------------------------------
POLYESTER                          K.G.
---------------------------------------
Ibrahim Fiber (SD)               195.00
Ibrahim 1.D                      196.00
Ibrahim Fiber Bright             197.00
Ibrahim Trilobal Bright          197.00
---------------------------------------
VISCOSE                            K.G.
---------------------------------------
FCFC 44 MM Taiwan                320.00
FCFC 51 MM Taiwan                320.00
Thai Reyon 51 MM                 320.00
S.P.V. Ind. 51 MM Indonesia      320.00
---------------------------------------
ACRYLIC FIBER                      K.G.
---------------------------------------
Monty 1.2x51 Italy               375.00
Acelon Korea 1.2x51              375.00
=======================================

NOTES: These prices tentative and average indicator of the Prices Prevailing around Mid-Day. Whole Sale at Karachi, Actual deal prices may fluctuate under market mechanism and the above rates pertain to trading on 01.02.2021.

ALL RATES PERTAIN TO LAST TRADING SESSION AND ARE INCLUSIVE OF GOVERNMENT LEVIES (We make all efforts to keep the rates up dated but are not responsible for any error or omission due to unpredictable markets.)

Copyright Business Recorder, 2021

