03 Feb 2021
KARACHI: National Clearing Company declares daily settlement information for local & foreign investors on Tuesday (February 2, 2021).
DAILY SETTLEMENT INFORMATION
Traded Volume Settlement Traded Settlement
Volume Value Value
538,434,574 313,638,668 26,606,773,888 13,335,837,309
PORTFOLIO INVESTMENT - LOCAL & FOREIGN INVESTORS
Particulars Gross Gross Net Buy
Buy (Sell) /(Sell)
Rs Rs Rs
Foreign Investor
(Individual & Corporate) 2,457,778,050 (2,444,204,144) 13,573,905
Local Individuals 20,732,497,807 (20,948,122,298) (215,624,491)
Local Corporates 9,405,600,424 (9,203,549,838) 202,050,586
Copyright Business Recorder, 2021
