KARACHI: National Clearing Company declares daily settlement information for local & foreign investors on Tuesday (February 2, 2021).

=============================================================================== NATIONAL CLEARING COMPANY OF PAKISTAN LIMITED (NCCPL) =============================================================================== DAILY SETTLEMENT INFORMATION =============================================================================== Traded Volume Settlement Traded Settlement Volume Value Value =============================================================================== 538,434,574 313,638,668 26,606,773,888 13,335,837,309 =============================================================================== PORTFOLIO INVESTMENT - LOCAL & FOREIGN INVESTORS =============================================================================== Particulars Gross Gross Net Buy Buy (Sell) /(Sell) Rs Rs Rs =============================================================================== Foreign Investor (Individual & Corporate) 2,457,778,050 (2,444,204,144) 13,573,905 Local Individuals 20,732,497,807 (20,948,122,298) (215,624,491) Local Corporates 9,405,600,424 (9,203,549,838) 202,050,586 ===============================================================================

