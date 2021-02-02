World
EU to temporarily withdraw staff from Northern Irish ports
- We asked them not to attend their duties today, and we will continue to monitor the situation and adapt accordingly.
- Northern Ireland temporarily suspended some inspections at two ports late on Monday after a local council withdrew staff over concerns for their safety .
02 Feb 2021
EU staff will be temporarily withdrawn from their work at Northern Irish ports due to security concerns, the EU Commission said on Tuesday.
"We asked them not to attend their duties today, and we will continue to monitor the situation and adapt accordingly," an EU Commission spokesman said, adding that security of EU staff in Northern Ireland was a high priority.
Northern Ireland temporarily suspended some inspections at two ports late on Monday after a local council withdrew staff over concerns for their safety and police said they planned to increase patrols at points of entry.
COVID-19: Pakistan all set to vaccinate 300,000 health workers as campaign kicks off tomorrow
EU to temporarily withdraw staff from Northern Irish ports
SC hears Presidential reference seeking open ballot in Senate elections
Senate approves Compulsory Teaching of Arabic in Islamabad
COVID-19 vaccination drive to kick off today in presence of PM: Asad Umar
Daniel Pearl murder case: SC orders to shift Sheikh from death cell to state rest house
FM Qureshi rejects opposition's stance country facing isolation at diplomatic front
Global Covid-19 Vaccinations Doses Cross the 100M Mark
Elon Musk, a new Wall Street oracle?
Iran's Zarif hints at way to bridge nuclear deal impasse
UN fears for Myanmar Rohingya after coup, Security Council due to meet Tuesday
PM says dollar inflows to help arrest price hike
Read more stories
Comments