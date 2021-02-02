SC hears Presidential reference seeking open ballot in Senate elections

Attorney General Khalid Javed resumed his arguments on Tuesday in the presidential reference seeking open ballot in upcoming Senate election.

As per details, five-member larger bench headed by Chief Justice Gulzar Ahmed and comprising of Justice Mushir Alam, Justice Umar Ata Bandial, Justice Ijaz ul Ahsan and Justice Yahya Afridi heard the reference.

Advancing his case before the Supreme Court, Khalid Javed said that the upcoming Senate polls have less than one month remaining and soon the trading will begin.

During the proceedings, the Chief Justice asked, “Why the opposition not agreeing over the open ballot vote?”

“The opposition parties were agreed 10 years ago but now they are failing to fulfill their commitment,” the state counsel said.

Attorney general told the court that a Charter of Democracy was agreed between two former prime ministers. In 2010 the 18th Constitutional Amendment was passed but no clause added to the promised legislation for preventing horse trading in the senate election.

“It is up to the election commission to stop the trading of votes,” Justice Ijaz ul Ahsan remarked.

“The election commission is supporting secret ballot vote. It has hired a lawyer for its representation,” AG further said.

“We want open ballot only for the sake of transparency,” he said.

The reference was submitted by the Attorney General of Pakistan Khalid Javed Khan after getting approved by President Dr Arif Alvi under Article 186 of the Constitution.