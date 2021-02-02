Business & Finance
Alibaba beats quarterly revenue estimates
- Revenue rose 37% to 221.08 billion yuan ($34.24 billion) in the three months ended Dec. 31, above estimates of 214.38 billion yuan, according IBES data from Refinitiv.
02 Feb 2021
China's Alibaba Group Holding Ltd beat Wall Street estimates for third-quarter revenue on Tuesday, as its e-commerce business benefited from a switch to online shopping triggered by the COVID-19 pandemic.
