Portugal GDP expands 0.4% in fourth quarter, slumps 7.6% in 2020

LISBON: Portugal's economy expanded 0.4% in the fourth quarter from the preceding three months when it rebounded a revised 13.3% after the initial impact of the COVID-19 pandemic, which did not prevent it from posting the worst full-year slump since 1936.

The National Statistics Institute (INE) said in its advance flash estimate gross domestic product contracted 7.6% last year after shrinking 5.9% in the fourth quarter year-on-year, following a 5.7% contraction in July-September.