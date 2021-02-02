ANL 30.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.49 (-1.57%)
SC bars NAB from investigating Peshawar BRT project

  • The SC has accepted the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government's request and ordered a halt to NAB's inquiry.
  • The court has already stopped FIA from its investigation.
Aisha Mahmood 02 Feb 2021

The Supreme Court (SC) accepted on Tuesday the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government's request and barred the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) from investigating Peshawar's Bus Rapid Transit (BRT) project.

During the hearing, the court declared the Peshawar High Court's (PHC) order of investigating the Peshawar's BRT project as null and void.The SC said that the high court’s verdict was based on speculation, Samaa reported.

The court was hearing the KP government's petition against the PHC's 2018 order which ordered NAB to start an inquiry into the BRT project.

Last year, the top court had stopped the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) from probing alleged irregularities in the Peshawar BRT project. In August, Prime Minister Imran Khan inaugurated the project and termed it as the best metro bus project in the country.

The BRT project, built at a cost of Rs70 billion, is a 27.5 kilometre-long corridor track with 31 stations and seven feeder routes stretching 62km with 146 stops to facilitate thousands of passengers every day.

