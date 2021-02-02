ANL 30.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.49 (-1.57%)
ASC 16.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.62%)
ASL 24.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.57 (-2.32%)
AVN 102.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.42 (-0.41%)
BOP 9.47 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.11%)
BYCO 9.54 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-1.95%)
DGKC 117.08 Decreased By ▼ -2.66 (-2.22%)
EPCL 50.52 Decreased By ▼ -0.32 (-0.63%)
FCCL 24.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-1.42%)
FFBL 27.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.41 (-1.49%)
FFL 18.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.45 (-2.41%)
HASCOL 13.02 Decreased By ▼ -0.94 (-6.73%)
HUBC 91.00 Increased By ▲ 3.24 (3.69%)
HUMNL 7.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.38%)
JSCL 29.93 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.07%)
KAPCO 43.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.21%)
KEL 4.53 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.44%)
LOTCHEM 15.75 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (0.9%)
MLCF 45.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.34 (-0.75%)
PAEL 41.13 Decreased By ▼ -0.27 (-0.65%)
PIBTL 13.59 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.67%)
POWER 11.22 Decreased By ▼ -0.31 (-2.69%)
PPL 93.07 Increased By ▲ 0.88 (0.95%)
PRL 26.90 Decreased By ▼ -1.03 (-3.69%)
PTC 9.24 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (1.09%)
SILK 1.56 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.27%)
SNGP 44.85 Increased By ▲ 1.45 (3.34%)
TRG 124.04 Increased By ▲ 1.30 (1.06%)
UNITY 36.58 Increased By ▲ 0.33 (0.91%)
WTL 1.16 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.85%)
BR100 4,992 Increased By ▲ 40.26 (0.81%)
BR30 25,989 Increased By ▲ 293.09 (1.14%)
KSE100 46,537 Increased By ▲ 288.84 (0.62%)
KSE30 19,383 Increased By ▲ 174.84 (0.91%)
Business Recorder Logo
Feb 02, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
World

Australia falls back to zero COVID-19 cases after hotel infection

  • The city of more than 2 million was ordered into a five-day lockdown after the guard at a hotel used to house people returning from overseas was found to have the UK strain of the virus.
Reuters 02 Feb 2021

CANBERRA: Fears of a new cluster of COVID-19 cases in Australia eased on Tuesday, as the city of Perth maintained a strict lockdown and no new cases were detected across the country for a second day, Health Minister Greg Hunt said.

Australia ended two weeks without any local cases of the coronavirus on Sunday when a security guard working in hotel quarantine in the Western Australian state capital tested positive for COVID-19.

The city of more than 2 million was ordered into a five-day lockdown after the guard at a hotel used to house people returning from overseas was found to have the UK strain of the virus.

The unnamed man most likely contracted COVID-19 from a person who recently returned to the country, Western Australia state Premier Mark McGowan said on Tuesday.

"One of those recent arrivals was accommodated on the same floor as the security guard was working. We are advised that the guard did deliver medication to the door of this quarantine guest," McGowan told reporters in Canberra.

McGowan said 101 close contacts of the security guard had so far tested negative to COVID-19. Another 50 people deemed close contacts were awaiting test results.

The vast, largely isolated state has been known in Australia for a hardline COVID-19 response that included keeping its border closed to the rest of the country until recently when it reopened to some regions.

Australia has managed to largely contain its novel coronavirus epidemic - limiting cases to less than 29,000 and deaths to 909 - with the sort of decisive action seen in Perth, and tight border controls.

Canberra COVID19 Mark McGowan coronavirus epidemic Western Australia state Premier Mark McGowan

Australia falls back to zero COVID-19 cases after hotel infection

Coronavirus vaccination campaign to be started today in presence of PM: Asad Umar

FM Qureshi rejects opposition's stance country facing isolation at diplomatic front

COVID-19: Pakistan all set to vaccinate 300,000 health workers as campaign kicks off tomorrow

Global Covid-19 Vaccinations Doses Cross the 100M Mark

Elon Musk, a new Wall Street oracle?

Iran's Zarif hints at way to bridge nuclear deal impasse

UN fears for Myanmar Rohingya after coup, Security Council due to meet Tuesday

PM says dollar inflows to help arrest price hike

Opposition is a big hurdle in carrying out "transparent" Senate polls, says PM

Ministry directed to monitor sugar stocks

Read more stories

Comments
1000 characters