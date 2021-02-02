ANL 30.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.44 (-1.41%)
ASC 16.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.62%)
ASL 24.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.62 (-2.52%)
AVN 103.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.03%)
BOP 9.46 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.21%)
BYCO 9.53 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-2.05%)
DGKC 117.34 Decreased By ▼ -2.39 (-2%)
EPCL 50.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-0.47%)
FCCL 24.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-1.42%)
FFBL 27.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.41 (-1.49%)
FFL 18.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-1.6%)
HASCOL 12.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.97 (-6.95%)
HUBC 91.41 Increased By ▲ 3.65 (4.16%)
HUMNL 7.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.69%)
JSCL 29.96 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.03%)
KAPCO 43.67 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (0.53%)
KEL 4.53 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.44%)
LOTCHEM 15.75 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (0.9%)
MLCF 45.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-0.53%)
PAEL 41.14 Decreased By ▼ -0.27 (-0.65%)
PIBTL 13.63 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (0.96%)
POWER 11.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.28 (-2.43%)
PPL 93.27 Increased By ▲ 1.08 (1.17%)
PRL 26.88 Decreased By ▼ -1.05 (-3.76%)
PTC 9.24 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (1.09%)
SILK 1.56 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.27%)
SNGP 45.02 Increased By ▲ 1.62 (3.73%)
TRG 124.20 Increased By ▲ 1.46 (1.19%)
UNITY 36.50 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (0.69%)
WTL 1.16 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.85%)
BR100 4,998 Increased By ▲ 45.89 (0.93%)
BR30 26,042 Increased By ▲ 345.8 (1.35%)
KSE100 46,569 Increased By ▲ 320.77 (0.69%)
KSE30 19,398 Increased By ▲ 189.5 (0.99%)
Business Recorder Logo
Feb 02, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Business & Finance

Siemens Energy to cut 7,800 jobs in bid to raise margins

  • Most of the cuts will be implemented by 2023, Siemens Energy said, adding that they will incur estimated restructuring costs in a mid- to high-triple-digit million euro range for the fiscal years 2020 to 2023.
Reuters 02 Feb 2021

FRANKFURT: Siemens Energy, which supplies turbines to the power sector, said on Tuesday it will cut 7,800 jobs, or 8.5% of its workforce, by 2025 to raise margins and competitiveness.

"The energy market is significantly changing which offers us opportunities but at the same time (it) presents us with great challenges," Chief Executive Officer Christian Bruch said.

"We will undertake these measures in the most socially responsible way possible."

Most of the cuts will be implemented by 2023, Siemens Energy said, adding that they will incur estimated restructuring costs in a mid- to high-triple-digit million euro range for the fiscal years 2020 to 2023.

Cost cuts also helped Siemens Energy, spun off from Siemens AG last year, swing to a net profit of 99 million euros ($119.53 million) in the first quarter of its fiscal year, compared with a loss of 195 million a year ago.

By slashing costs, Siemens Energy, which owns 67% in Siemens Gamesa, hopes to reach its 2023 profit target, which foresees a margin on adjusted earnings before interest, tax and amortisation of 6.5%-8.5%.

energy market Siemens Gamesa Siemens Energy Christian Bruch

Siemens Energy to cut 7,800 jobs in bid to raise margins

Coronavirus vaccination campaign to be started today in presence of PM: Asad Umar

FM Qureshi rejects opposition's stance country facing isolation at diplomatic front

COVID-19: Pakistan all set to vaccinate 300,000 health workers as campaign kicks off tomorrow

Global Covid-19 Vaccinations Doses Cross the 100M Mark

Elon Musk, a new Wall Street oracle?

Iran's Zarif hints at way to bridge nuclear deal impasse

UN fears for Myanmar Rohingya after coup, Security Council due to meet Tuesday

PM says dollar inflows to help arrest price hike

Opposition is a big hurdle in carrying out "transparent" Senate polls, says PM

Ministry directed to monitor sugar stocks

Read more stories

Comments
1000 characters