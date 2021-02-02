ANL 30.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.49 (-1.57%)
ASC 16.03 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-0.74%)
ASL 24.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.57 (-2.32%)
AVN 103.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.08%)
BOP 9.47 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.11%)
BYCO 9.51 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-2.26%)
DGKC 117.15 Decreased By ▼ -2.58 (-2.15%)
EPCL 50.51 Decreased By ▼ -0.33 (-0.65%)
FCCL 24.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-1.01%)
FFBL 27.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.41 (-1.49%)
FFL 18.21 Decreased By ▼ -0.49 (-2.62%)
HASCOL 13.02 Decreased By ▼ -0.94 (-6.73%)
HUBC 91.23 Increased By ▲ 3.47 (3.95%)
HUMNL 7.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.38%)
JSCL 29.93 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.07%)
KAPCO 43.39 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.12%)
KEL 4.53 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.44%)
LOTCHEM 15.71 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.64%)
MLCF 45.23 Decreased By ▼ -0.36 (-0.79%)
PAEL 41.12 Decreased By ▼ -0.28 (-0.68%)
PIBTL 13.56 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.44%)
POWER 11.22 Decreased By ▼ -0.31 (-2.69%)
PPL 93.10 Increased By ▲ 0.91 (0.99%)
PRL 26.93 Decreased By ▼ -1.00 (-3.58%)
PTC 9.20 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.66%)
SILK 1.56 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.27%)
SNGP 44.78 Increased By ▲ 1.38 (3.18%)
TRG 124.72 Increased By ▲ 1.98 (1.61%)
UNITY 36.58 Increased By ▲ 0.33 (0.91%)
WTL 1.16 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.85%)
BR100 4,994 Increased By ▲ 42.36 (0.86%)
BR30 26,007 Increased By ▲ 310.92 (1.21%)
KSE100 46,564 Increased By ▲ 315.38 (0.68%)
KSE30 19,401 Increased By ▲ 193.1 (1.01%)
Business Recorder Logo
Feb 02, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan

COVID-19: Pakistan all set to vaccinate 300,000 health workers as campaign kicks off tomorrow

  • Faisal says that the process to vaccinate health workers will take two to three weeks
  • In the second phase, elderly people over 65 years of age will be vaccinated after which the vaccine would be made available to the public
Fahad Zulfikar 02 Feb 2021

(Karachi) Prime Minister’s Special Adviser on Health Dr. Faisal Sultan has said that more than 300,000 frontline health care workers will be administered COVID-19 vaccine within the next three weeks, Arab News reported.

The SAPM's statement comes a day after the first batch of Sinopharm's coronavirus vaccine doses reached Pakistan from Beijing. The official rollout of the vaccine campaign will start from Wednesday (February 3).

Faisal said that the process to vaccinate health workers will take two to three weeks. At least, 300,000 frontline health workers have been registered through a digital system. They will be vaccinated in the first phase of the vaccine campaign, followed by elderly people, over 65 years of age, who will be vaccinated in the second phase, after which the vaccine would be made available to the public.

The government has also given approval to AstraZeneca's COVID vaccine and is expected to receive another tranche of 17 million doses. In a tweet, Sultan said: “Happy to share that in addition to the 500,000 doses of Sinopharm, almost 7 million doses of AstraZeneca to be made available in Q1 and given to the public free of cost! Pakistan’s vaccine drive starts next week, beginning with frontline healthcare workers.”

Pakistan approved AstraZeneca's COVID-19 vaccine for emergency use, making it the first coronavirus vaccine to get the green light for use in the South Asian country.

Faisal said that DRAP granted emergency use authorisation to AstraZeneca's COVID vaccine. He stated, “We are pleased to announce that the government of Pakistan, through Covax facility, has secured 17 million indicated doses of the AstraZeneca vaccine, out of which 35-40pc (6-6.8 million) doses will be available within the first quarter and the rest in the second quarter of 2021.”

The National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC) said that all arrangements for storage, transportation and administration of the vaccine have been finalised. It said all measures for vaccine distribution across Sindh and Balochistan provinces have also been completed.

government Covid19 Vaccine vaccine campaign SAPM Dr Faisal Sultan frontline health care workers Sinopharm's coronavirus vaccine doses 300,000 frontline health workers first phase arrangements finalised

COVID-19: Pakistan all set to vaccinate 300,000 health workers as campaign kicks off tomorrow

Daniel Pearl murder case: SC orders to shift Sheikh from death cell to state rest house

Coronavirus vaccination campaign to be started today in presence of PM: Asad Umar

FM Qureshi rejects opposition's stance country facing isolation at diplomatic front

Global Covid-19 Vaccinations Doses Cross the 100M Mark

Elon Musk, a new Wall Street oracle?

Iran's Zarif hints at way to bridge nuclear deal impasse

UN fears for Myanmar Rohingya after coup, Security Council due to meet Tuesday

PM says dollar inflows to help arrest price hike

Opposition is a big hurdle in carrying out "transparent" Senate polls, says PM

Read more stories

Comments
1000 characters