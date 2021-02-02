ANL 30.98 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-0.83%)
ASC 15.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-2.17%)
ASL 24.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.52 (-2.11%)
AVN 103.65 Increased By ▲ 0.28 (0.27%)
BOP 9.50 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.21%)
BYCO 9.52 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-2.16%)
DGKC 117.70 Decreased By ▼ -2.03 (-1.7%)
EPCL 50.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.34 (-0.67%)
FCCL 24.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-0.81%)
FFBL 27.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-0.76%)
FFL 18.31 Decreased By ▼ -0.39 (-2.09%)
HASCOL 12.96 Decreased By ▼ -1.00 (-7.16%)
HUBC 89.71 Increased By ▲ 1.95 (2.22%)
HUMNL 7.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.69%)
JSCL 30.27 Increased By ▲ 0.32 (1.07%)
KAPCO 42.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.69 (-1.59%)
KEL 4.53 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.44%)
LOTCHEM 15.75 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (0.9%)
MLCF 45.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.29 (-0.64%)
PAEL 40.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.65 (-1.57%)
PIBTL 13.50 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
POWER 11.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-1.99%)
PPL 92.47 Increased By ▲ 0.28 (0.3%)
PRL 26.87 Decreased By ▼ -1.06 (-3.8%)
PTC 9.20 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.66%)
SILK 1.56 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.27%)
SNGP 44.19 Increased By ▲ 0.79 (1.82%)
TRG 123.40 Increased By ▲ 0.66 (0.54%)
UNITY 36.50 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (0.69%)
WTL 1.20 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (2.56%)
BR100 4,963 Increased By ▲ 10.81 (0.22%)
BR30 25,875 Increased By ▲ 179.33 (0.7%)
KSE100 46,328 Increased By ▲ 79.24 (0.17%)
KSE30 19,273 Increased By ▲ 64.66 (0.34%)
Business Recorder Logo
Feb 02, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Business & Finance

Chinese state newspaper omits Jack Ma from list of entrepreneurial leaders

  • . Instead Huawei Technologies’ Ren Zhengfei, Xiaomi Corp’s Lei Jun and BYD’s Wang Chuanfu were lauded for their contributions.
Reuters 02 Feb 2021

Alibaba Group founder Jack Ma has been left off a list of Chinese entrepreneurial leaders published by state media - the snub underscoring how just far he has fallen out of favour with Beijing.

China’s best known businessman was not mentioned in an front-page article published by the Shanghai Securities News. Instead Huawei Technologies’ Ren Zhengfei, Xiaomi Corp’s Lei Jun and BYD’s Wang Chuanfu were lauded for their contributions.

It was published on Tuesday when Alibaba will also report its latest quarterly earnings. The e-commerce giant did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

The catalyst for Ma’s current woes was an Oct. 24 speech in which he blasted China’s regulatory system, leading to the suspension of his Ant Group’s $37 billion IPO just days before the fintech giant’s listing.

Regulators have since launched an anti-trust probe into the tech sector with Alibaba taking much of the heat, while tighter regulations for Ant Group are also being considered.

Ma, who is not known for shying away from the limelight, subsequently disappeared from the public eye for about three months, triggering frenzied speculation about his whereabouts. He re-emerged last month with a 50-second video appearance.

The Shanghai Securities News said that while some of the entrepreneurs it praised had once behaved like “reckless heroes” in their efforts to break away from an old, rigid economic system, they now led “a group of companies that respected the rules of development and abided by market rules.”

China huawei Alibaba Group Jack Ma Ren Zhengfei entrepreneurial leaders Xiaomi Corp Lei Jun

Chinese state newspaper omits Jack Ma from list of entrepreneurial leaders

Iran's Zarif hints at way to bridge nuclear deal impasse

UN fears for Myanmar Rohingya after coup, Security Council due to meet Tuesday

PM says dollar inflows to help arrest price hike

Opposition is a big hurdle in carrying out "transparent" Senate polls, says PM

Ministry directed to monitor sugar stocks

Jul-Jan exports post 5.5pc growth YoY: Dawood

Jan CPI up 5.7pc YoY

First batch of 0.5m doses of Sinopharm vaccine arrives

Khattak’s statement, PML-N may be taken up: Cabinet to discuss economy today

$15.7bn Apple tax judgment: EU claims court errors in bid to overturn

Read more stories

Comments
1000 characters