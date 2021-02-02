ANL 30.98 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-0.83%)
ASC 15.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-1.86%)
ASL 24.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.52 (-2.11%)
AVN 103.66 Increased By ▲ 0.28 (0.27%)
BOP 9.50 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.21%)
BYCO 9.56 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-1.75%)
DGKC 118.05 Decreased By ▼ -1.68 (-1.4%)
EPCL 50.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.34 (-0.67%)
FCCL 24.58 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-0.49%)
FFBL 27.26 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-0.91%)
FFL 18.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-2.14%)
HASCOL 12.94 Decreased By ▼ -1.02 (-7.31%)
HUBC 89.70 Increased By ▲ 1.94 (2.21%)
HUMNL 7.21 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.55%)
JSCL 30.30 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (1.17%)
KAPCO 42.58 Decreased By ▼ -0.86 (-1.98%)
KEL 4.55 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.89%)
LOTCHEM 15.75 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (0.9%)
MLCF 45.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.29 (-0.64%)
PAEL 40.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.80 (-1.93%)
PIBTL 13.49 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.15%)
POWER 11.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-1.99%)
PPL 92.30 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (0.12%)
PRL 26.88 Decreased By ▼ -1.05 (-3.76%)
PTC 9.20 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.66%)
SILK 1.56 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.27%)
SNGP 44.20 Increased By ▲ 0.80 (1.84%)
TRG 123.60 Increased By ▲ 0.86 (0.7%)
UNITY 36.56 Increased By ▲ 0.31 (0.86%)
WTL 1.20 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (2.56%)
BR100 4,963 Increased By ▲ 11.24 (0.23%)
BR30 25,879 Increased By ▲ 183.5 (0.71%)
KSE100 46,329 Increased By ▲ 80.49 (0.17%)
KSE30 19,273 Increased By ▲ 65.31 (0.34%)
Business Recorder Logo
Feb 02, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Australia shares rise on tech-led Wall Street rebound; central bank policy meeting in focus

  • Following a strong lead from US peers, local tech stocks gained 3.8%, with industry giant Afterpay rising 6.5%.
Reuters 02 Feb 2021

Australian shares rose on Tuesday, following an overnight tech-led rebound on Wall Street, while investors awaited the outcome of the country's central bank's policy meeting later in the day.

The S&P/ASX 200 index rose 0.6% to 6,704.9 by 0016 GMT, mainly led by gains in financial and mining stocks.

Overnight, all three major US indexes gained, with tech stocks leading the advance.

The Reserve Bank of Australia (RBA) is slated to kick start a busy week with its first policy meeting of the year later in the day, where it is widely expected to hold its cash rate at a historic low of 0.1%.

While a more positive growth and employment outlook is expected from the bank, there is a good chance that the RBA will either announce the extension of its quantitative easing program this week or strongly hint at it, analysts at ANZ said in a note.

"The RBA still has compelling reasons to continue to keep the foot on the easing pedal, especially given global uncertainty and other dovish central banks," analysts at UBS said in a note.

Investors will also set sights on RBA Governor Phillip Lowe's speech on Wednesday, outlining the bank's policy settings for the year ahead.

Miners climbed as much as 1.8% in their biggest intraday percentage gain since Jan. 7, even as iron ore futures dipped, with Rio Tinto and BHP Group jumping 2.8% and 2.2%, respectively.

The "Big Four" banks gained between 1.2% and 1.6%, keeping the financials sub-index firmly in the black.

Following a strong lead from US peers, local tech stocks gained 3.8%, with industry giant Afterpay rising 6.5%.

Biotech firm CSL accounted for a bulk of the losses among healthcare stocks, which eased 1.2%.

Meanwhile, New Zealand's benchmark S&P/NZX 50 index fell 0.3% to 13,051.36, as healthcare losses eclipsed gains in financials.

Australian shares ANZ Reserve Bank of Australia S&P/ASX 200 index BHP Group Rio Tinto Ltd New Zealand's benchmark S&P/NZX 50 index

Australia shares rise on tech-led Wall Street rebound; central bank policy meeting in focus

Iran's Zarif hints at way to bridge nuclear deal impasse

UN fears for Myanmar Rohingya after coup, Security Council due to meet Tuesday

PM says dollar inflows to help arrest price hike

Opposition is a big hurdle in carrying out "transparent" Senate polls, says PM

Ministry directed to monitor sugar stocks

Jul-Jan exports post 5.5pc growth YoY: Dawood

Jan CPI up 5.7pc YoY

First batch of 0.5m doses of Sinopharm vaccine arrives

Khattak’s statement, PML-N may be taken up: Cabinet to discuss economy today

$15.7bn Apple tax judgment: EU claims court errors in bid to overturn

Read more stories

Comments
1000 characters