Imran will soon learn from TV that he has been ousted: Marriyum

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) secretary information Marriyum Aurangzeb Monday claimed that Prime Minister “Imran Khan would soon get to know from the television that he had been ousted and sent home”.

The PML-N spokesperson stated this in a statement, as the deadline set by the Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) to Prime Minister Khan and his government to resign expired on 31st of January, 2021.

“With the January 31 deadline gone Imran Khan thinks that he had cemented his ‘imposed, selected’ position but what he does not know is that his days are already numbered,” she claimed.

“The ‘selected’ prime minister who mocks the misery of the people by saying that he gets to know from television what new bomb his government had dropped on the people, will now ironically know about his own dismissal through the television as well,” she further claimed.

“The ‘imposed’ PTI government, which has only six members majority after getting the required number of 172 for a simple majority in National Assembly, will soon be ended by the people of Pakistan,” she maintained.

She said that the sugar, wheat, flour, medicine, LNG ‘mafia-led’ government had become a symbol of corruption.

“Imran Khan is already worried because of the open ballot in Senate elections because he knows his allies had abandoned him,” she further maintained, adding that Imran Khan did not accept an open balloting for election of chairman Senate in March 2018 polls.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2021