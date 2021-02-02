ANL 31.24 Decreased By ▼ -2.11 (-6.33%)
Pakistan

Gas supply: Govt urged to fulfill promises

Recorder Report 02 Feb 2021

KARACHI: President Korangi Association of Trade and Industry (KATI) Saleem-uz-Zaman has urged the government to establish a comprehensive policy framework on gas supply to the industries and hoped that the government will honor its promises of gas supply to industrial power plants.

He said that in the meeting of Sindh Industrial Liaison Committee (SILC) at the Governor’s House chaired by Sindh Governor Imran Ismail, SAPM on petroleum Nadeem Baber and SAPM on energy Tabish Gohar clarified the implication of government’s decision regarding gas supply to industrial power plants.

Saleem-uz-Zaman said that the decision caused panic among industrialists and the foreign buyers of our exports due to the impression that the government was putting a blanket ban on gas supply to the industry. However, government representatives had clarified their position.

President KATI said that government also ensured to facilitate third party LNG suppliers to provide gas to industry and reduction in charges of new industrial connections was also promised. Saleem-uz-Zaman said, “Industrialists have invested hugely to meet their power needs. If government wants any changes in the regime, a well deliberated policy framework should be provided for dependable alternative.”

