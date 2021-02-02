ANL 31.24 Decreased By ▼ -2.11 (-6.33%)
ASC 16.15 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.31%)
ASL 24.62 Decreased By ▼ -0.97 (-3.79%)
AVN 103.38 Decreased By ▼ -3.47 (-3.25%)
BOP 9.48 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.73%)
BYCO 9.73 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-1.62%)
DGKC 119.73 Decreased By ▼ -1.98 (-1.63%)
EPCL 50.84 Increased By ▲ 2.48 (5.13%)
FCCL 24.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.39 (-1.55%)
FFBL 27.51 Decreased By ▼ -0.34 (-1.22%)
FFL 18.70 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.05%)
HASCOL 13.96 Decreased By ▼ -0.66 (-4.51%)
HUBC 87.76 Decreased By ▼ -0.45 (-0.51%)
HUMNL 7.25 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
JSCL 29.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.85 (-2.76%)
KAPCO 43.44 Increased By ▲ 1.45 (3.45%)
KEL 4.51 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (1.58%)
LOTCHEM 15.61 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.95%)
MLCF 45.59 Decreased By ▼ -0.84 (-1.81%)
PAEL 41.40 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.17%)
PIBTL 13.50 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (1.5%)
POWER 11.53 Decreased By ▼ -0.27 (-2.29%)
PPL 92.19 Decreased By ▼ -0.57 (-0.61%)
PRL 27.93 Increased By ▲ 1.03 (3.83%)
PTC 9.14 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.11%)
SILK 1.58 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-3.66%)
SNGP 43.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.51 (-1.16%)
TRG 122.74 Decreased By ▼ -4.47 (-3.51%)
UNITY 36.25 Increased By ▲ 0.50 (1.4%)
WTL 1.17 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (4.46%)
BR100 4,952 Decreased By ▼ -18.78 (-0.38%)
BR30 25,696 Decreased By ▼ -177.21 (-0.68%)
KSE100 46,248 Decreased By ▼ -137.09 (-0.3%)
KSE30 19,208 Decreased By ▼ -110.71 (-0.57%)
Business Recorder Logo
Feb 02, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Canadian canola futures dip

Reuters 02 Feb 2021

WINNIPEG: ICE Canadian canola futures dipped on Friday, retreating from near-record high prices reached this week due to tight supplies.

The pullback came as canola seed exporters finished buying March canola to price sales, traders said. However, canola supplies remain thin as Canadian farmers slow deliveries.

March canola lost $7.50 to $691.60 per tonne. Losses were smaller for deferred contracts.

March-May canola spread traded 3,223 times.

Statistics Canada is scheduled on Feb. 5 to estimate crop stockpiles as of Dec. 31. US corn futures rose more than 2%, approaching a multi-year high, after China booked its biggest purchase of US corn to date, fueling expectations of tightening global supplies.

Corn canola global supplies Canadian farmers

Canadian canola futures dip

Opposition is a big hurdle in carrying out "transparent" Senate polls, says PM

Ministry directed to monitor sugar stocks

Jul-Jan exports post 5.5pc growth YoY: Dawood

Jan CPI up 5.7pc YoY

First batch of 0.5m doses of Sinopharm vaccine arrives

Khattak’s statement, PML-N may be taken up: Cabinet to discuss economy today

$15.7bn Apple tax judgment: EU claims court errors in bid to overturn

CPEC projects: Ministers concerned at slow progress

Two ordinances laid: NA adopts CPEC Authority, two other bills

Talks with Mansha-led IPPs in final stages: Tabish

Read more stories

Comments are closed on this story.