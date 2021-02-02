Markets
NATIONAL CLEARING COMPANY OF PAKISTAN LIMITED (NCCPL)
KARACHI: National Clearing Company declares daily settlement information for local & foreign investors on Monday...
02 Feb 2021
KARACHI: National Clearing Company declares daily settlement information for local & foreign investors on Monday (February 1, 2021).
===============================================================================
===============================================================================
DAILY SETTLEMENT INFORMATION
===============================================================================
Traded Volume Settlement Traded Settlement
Volume Value Value
===============================================================================
800,160,348 450,812,445 34,901,729,968 18,120,290,220
===============================================================================
PORTFOLIO INVESTMENT - LOCAL & FOREIGN INVESTORS
===============================================================================
Particulars Gross Gross Net Buy
Buy (Sell) /(Sell)
Rs Rs Rs
===============================================================================
Foreign Investor
(Individual & Corporate) 2,245,108,584 (3,425,863,174) (1,180,754,589)
Local Individuals 30,099,263,233 (28,110,778,398) 1,988,484,836
Local Corporates 11,993,270,800 (12,801,001,046) (807,730,246)
===============================================================================
