KARACHI: National Clearing Company declares daily settlement information for local & foreign investors on Monday (February 1, 2021).

=============================================================================== NATIONAL CLEARING COMPANY OF PAKISTAN LIMITED (NCCPL) =============================================================================== DAILY SETTLEMENT INFORMATION =============================================================================== Traded Volume Settlement Traded Settlement Volume Value Value =============================================================================== 800,160,348 450,812,445 34,901,729,968 18,120,290,220 =============================================================================== PORTFOLIO INVESTMENT - LOCAL & FOREIGN INVESTORS =============================================================================== Particulars Gross Gross Net Buy Buy (Sell) /(Sell) Rs Rs Rs =============================================================================== Foreign Investor (Individual & Corporate) 2,245,108,584 (3,425,863,174) (1,180,754,589) Local Individuals 30,099,263,233 (28,110,778,398) 1,988,484,836 Local Corporates 11,993,270,800 (12,801,001,046) (807,730,246) ===============================================================================

