Irish COVID-19 jobless claims level off after latest lockdown

  • Almost one-in-five prospective workers were temporarily or permanently out of work in Ireland at the end of December.
Reuters 02 Feb 2021

DUBLIN: The number of people in Ireland claiming temporary coronavirus-related jobless benefits rose by less than 1% this week, data showed on Monday, the slowest pace since the introduction of strict COVID-19 curbs in late December.

Almost 480,000 people will receive the Pandemic Unemployment Payment, 200,000 more than six weeks ago before most building sites, shops and the hospitality sector were shut down.

Almost one-in-five prospective workers were temporarily or permanently out of work in Ireland at the end of December.

The government had predicted that up to 500,000 people would likely be in receipt of the weekly payment as a result of the curbs it hopes to gradually unwind from March 5.

Recipients hit a peak of 600,000 in April during the initial, slightly stricter, lockdown of the economy.

