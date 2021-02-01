ANL 31.24 Decreased By ▼ -2.11 (-6.33%)
ASC 16.15 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.31%)
ASL 24.62 Decreased By ▼ -0.97 (-3.79%)
AVN 103.38 Decreased By ▼ -3.47 (-3.25%)
BOP 9.48 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.73%)
BYCO 9.73 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-1.62%)
DGKC 119.73 Decreased By ▼ -1.98 (-1.63%)
EPCL 50.84 Increased By ▲ 2.48 (5.13%)
FCCL 24.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.39 (-1.55%)
FFBL 27.51 Decreased By ▼ -0.34 (-1.22%)
FFL 18.70 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.05%)
HASCOL 13.96 Decreased By ▼ -0.66 (-4.51%)
HUBC 87.76 Decreased By ▼ -0.45 (-0.51%)
HUMNL 7.25 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
JSCL 29.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.85 (-2.76%)
KAPCO 43.44 Increased By ▲ 1.45 (3.45%)
KEL 4.51 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (1.58%)
LOTCHEM 15.61 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.95%)
MLCF 45.59 Decreased By ▼ -0.84 (-1.81%)
PAEL 41.40 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.17%)
PIBTL 13.50 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (1.5%)
POWER 11.53 Decreased By ▼ -0.27 (-2.29%)
PPL 92.19 Decreased By ▼ -0.57 (-0.61%)
PRL 27.93 Increased By ▲ 1.03 (3.83%)
PTC 9.14 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.11%)
SILK 1.58 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-3.66%)
SNGP 43.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.51 (-1.16%)
TRG 122.74 Decreased By ▼ -4.47 (-3.51%)
UNITY 36.25 Increased By ▲ 0.50 (1.4%)
WTL 1.17 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (4.46%)
BR100 4,952 Decreased By ▼ -18.78 (-0.38%)
BR30 25,696 Decreased By ▼ -177.21 (-0.68%)
KSE100 46,248 Decreased By ▼ -137.09 (-0.3%)
KSE30 19,208 Decreased By ▼ -110.71 (-0.57%)
Business Recorder Logo
Feb 01, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Business & Finance

'Gamestonk' retail fever cools as silver grabs attention

  • Silver price leaps more than 11% to highest since 2013.
  • Bullion dealers battling to satisfy demand.
  • Silver mining stocks surge in Australia, China.
Reuters 01 Feb 2021

LONDON: Silver broke above $30 an ounce for the first time since 2013 on Monday as an army of retail traders stormed into the metal, switching their focus from mission "Gamestonk" and triggering fears of a multi-asset melt-up in global markets.

As traders turned their attention to silver - a bigger and more liquid market than the individual stocks targeted until last week - shares in video game retailer GameStop slipped 4% in premarket trade, after closing Friday at $325.

Shares in the company, whose intentionally misspelled name earned the trend the social media moniker of 'Gamestonk', have soared 1,600% this year as small-time investors scooped up assets big fund managers had bet against, or 'shorted'.

Another retail favourite, AMC Entertainment, was up 18%, having risen more than 500% this year.

But these are relatively small moves compared to multi-fold swings last week when small-time traders, who organised in online forums and traded with fee-free brokers such as Robinhood, saddled several powerful hedge funds with losses on their short positions.

Instead the frenzy was more apparent in spot silver, which headed for its biggest one-day rise since 2008 with an 11% gain.

Silver's almost 20% increase since Wednesday has ignited a rally in silver-mining stocks globally, with Fresnillo shares soaring 20.5% to top the UK blue-chip FTSE 100 index . Shares Silver Trust ETF, the largest silver-backed ETF, was up 9% in US premarket trading.

The rise in physical silver prices, which follows thousands of Reddit posts and hundreds of YouTube videos, suggests investors bearish on silver could be about to take a hit.

"I would look at the silver rally the same way as I would the GameStop saga - from the point of view of market stability, for now it's not an immediate concern, but if we see sharp moves we could see some deleveraging in markets," said Antoine Bouvet, a strategist at ING.

"This reducing of risk through deleveraging could potentially boost demand for bonds if it is causing excess volatility."

Already, Goldman Sachs said the amount of position-covering last week by US hedge funds, buying and selling, was the highest since the financial crisis more than a decade ago.

The trend has drawn the ire of hedge funds, with global industry body AIMA calling it "dangerous"

SILVER LINING

Some on the online Reddit WallStreetBets group, or WSB, urged followers to keep focus on GameStop.

"We just have to stick to the same plan we've had all along, HOLD!! We didn't go through the blood bath last week for nothing, keep it up boys!!" a user posted, referring to GameStop's decline from nearly $500.

But the moves into silver continued after online discussions turned to silver late last week.

Reddit posts suggested higher prices could hurt banks with large short positions, and that buying easy-to-access exchange-traded silver funds could quickly ramp up the metal's value.

"Get out there and buy at least 4 ounces of silver as soon as you can," one forum participant posted.

Retail traders poured a record A$40 million($30.6 million) into Australian ETF Securities' Physical Silver fund by the afternoon. A silver ETF in Japan surged 11%.

Global short interest in silver, or the cumulative value of bets it falls in price, is equivalent to about 900 million ounces, just short of annual global production.

Banks and brokers hold most of that - about 610 million ounces - but it is not clear whether they are net short on the metal or whether their bets offset very big physical holdings.

Commerzbank analyst Eugen Weinberg said the amateurs could find silver a very different proposition to GameStop.

"We see little chances of any tightening of the silver market," he said. "After all, the market is not only large and difficult to manipulate; unlike with shares, there is no excessive short selling with silver."

JPMorgan analysts said fundamentals did not justify a sustained decoupling of silver prices from gold. Gold prices rose less than 1% on Monday.

But they warned "the frenzy of retail buying has rebased silver prices higher for the time being".

The rush was testing limitations in newer trading platforms and processing venues, with US broker Apmex warning of processing delays while it secured more silver bullion.

The Money Metals exchange meanwhile, suspended trade until mid-morning Monday.

Similar hiccups were seen last week when GameStop, AMC and a few other volatile stocks faced temporary buying restrictions in trading apps like Robinhood.

ROLL ON REDDIT

Meanwhile, the Redditers are rolling on. Several of the renegade traders are millionaires on paper and their hedge fund adversaries are nursing their wounds. Melvin Capital, which bet against GameStop, lost 53% in January.

Robinhood, the Redditers' main broker, has also backed down and lifted some of the buying restrictions it imposed last week, although limits remain on eight companies including GameStop, AMC and BlackBerry.

However with regulators circling both Robinhood and the Redditers' forums, the battle is far from over.

"I'll tell you one thing, absolute guarantee this ends in tears. I just don't know when," said CMC's Michael McCarthy.

Silver GameStop Corp Gamestonk premarket trade

'Gamestonk' retail fever cools as silver grabs attention

PM Imran Khan interacting with general public on telephone

Fitch revises Pakistan’s real growth at 1.1pc amid strong external demand

Procurement of COVID vaccine from Beijing proof of strong Pak-China friendship: Qureshi

EU 'strongly condemns' Myanmar coup

Supreme Court halts release of suspects in Daniel Pearl murder case

Top US diplomat Blinken calls on Myanmar military leaders to release Suu Kyi, others

K-P first province to offer Universal Health Coverage for all citizens: PM

West condemns Myanmar coup, calls for election result to be upheld

First batch of Sinopharm vaccine has arrived from China: Dr Faisal

Primary schools, universities reopen after closure of three months

Read more stories

Comments
1000 characters