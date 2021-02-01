Pakistan
COAS, DG ISI, PM Imran discuss security situation
Chief of Army Staff General Qamar Javed Bajwa called on Prime Minister Imran Khan in Islamabad today (Monday).
According to Prime Minister Office, Director-General of Inter-Services Intelligence Lieutenant General Faiz Hamid was also present during the meeting.
Matters pertaining to internal and external security were discussed during the meeting.
