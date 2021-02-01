Google Chrome gets a new Tab Grouping Interface

Google Chrome has started rolling out a tab grouping interface for Android. This new feature started appearing for some users after the release of Chrome's version 88 last month.

This new tab grouping interface will replace the previous vertical interface to help users organize open web pages in a better and more convenient manner. This new feature is similar to Chrome's existing iOS tab interface, as reported by The Verge.

This grouping feature will show six tabs on the screen at one time and users can easily swipe left or right to close them. This feature will also make it easier to switch between tabs through a menu option at the bottom of the app.

Android user can also organize their tabs into groups by dragging them onto one another.

This tab group feature is also similar to a feature that is already available on Chrome’s desktop version since last year.

According to reports, this feature is not available for everyone at the moment as the rollout only began last week. However, those who are interested can manually enable this feature via Chrome’s experimental flags.