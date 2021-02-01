General Motors pledges to Go Green by 2035

General Motors (GM) has announced that it plans on making all of its global operations and vehicles carbon-neutral by 2040. The automaker hopes to start by selling zero-emission models only by 2035.

The automaker has also whole-heartedly embraced the emission-reduction goals set by the State of California, which is one of the largest vehicles market in the United States, as reported by Bloomberg. According to an announcement by the State of California in September, gasoline-powered cars and trucks will be banned in the state by 2035.

By setting this target for itself, GM hopes to compete with Tesla's leadership in the electric vehicle's market. Mary Barra, GM's Chief Executive Officer, has committed to spending $27 billion to build 30 electric vehicles by 2025.

According to Barra, GM is collaborating with governments and companies around the globe working to establish a safer, greener and better world. “We encourage others to follow suit and make a significant impact on our industry and on the economy as a whole,” she adds.

GM's recent pledge to go green also puts it ahead of its other competitors. The company's carbon neutrality goal is also 10 years ahead of that of its rival Ford Motor.