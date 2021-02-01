ANL 31.24 Decreased By ▼ -2.11 (-6.33%)
ASC 16.15 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.31%)
ASL 24.62 Decreased By ▼ -0.97 (-3.79%)
AVN 103.38 Decreased By ▼ -3.47 (-3.25%)
BOP 9.48 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.73%)
BYCO 9.73 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-1.62%)
DGKC 119.73 Decreased By ▼ -1.98 (-1.63%)
EPCL 50.84 Increased By ▲ 2.48 (5.13%)
FCCL 24.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.39 (-1.55%)
FFBL 27.51 Decreased By ▼ -0.34 (-1.22%)
FFL 18.70 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.05%)
HASCOL 13.96 Decreased By ▼ -0.66 (-4.51%)
HUBC 87.76 Decreased By ▼ -0.45 (-0.51%)
HUMNL 7.25 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
JSCL 29.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.85 (-2.76%)
KAPCO 43.44 Increased By ▲ 1.45 (3.45%)
KEL 4.51 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (1.58%)
LOTCHEM 15.61 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.95%)
MLCF 45.59 Decreased By ▼ -0.84 (-1.81%)
PAEL 41.40 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.17%)
PIBTL 13.50 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (1.5%)
POWER 11.53 Decreased By ▼ -0.27 (-2.29%)
PPL 92.19 Decreased By ▼ -0.57 (-0.61%)
PRL 27.93 Increased By ▲ 1.03 (3.83%)
PTC 9.14 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.11%)
SILK 1.58 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-3.66%)
SNGP 43.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.51 (-1.16%)
TRG 122.74 Decreased By ▼ -4.47 (-3.51%)
UNITY 36.25 Increased By ▲ 0.50 (1.4%)
WTL 1.17 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (4.46%)
BR100 4,966 Decreased By ▼ -5.02 (-0.1%)
BR30 25,808 Decreased By ▼ -64.5 (-0.25%)
KSE100 46,344 Decreased By ▼ -41.07 (-0.09%)
KSE30 19,251 Decreased By ▼ -68.04 (-0.35%)
US oil may retest support at $51.68

  • Chances are this correction could be against the uptrend from the Nov. 2, 2020 low of $33.64.
Reuters 01 Feb 2021

SINGAPORE: US oil may retest a support at $51.68 per barrel, a break below which could cause a fall to $51.09.

The support is identified as the 76.4% projection level of a downward wave C from $53.58. This wave is expected to travel to $51.09.

A moderate bounce has been triggered by the support. Most likely, this bounce would end below $52.33. On the daily chart, the contract is retesting a support at $51.35.

After its failed attempt on Jan. 22, oil may break this level and fall towards $50.56.

The correction from $53.93 has lasted a much longer time than expected.

Chances are this correction could be against the uptrend from the Nov. 2, 2020 low of $33.64.

Under this scenario, the correction could extend to $47.18.

A further observation is needed to draw a conclusion.

