China sells 2,187,297 T wheat in auction of state reserves
- The table below shows the volume of wheat sold at weekly auctions from China's state reserves since June 22 last year.
01 Feb 2021
BEIJING: China sold 2,187,297 tonnes of wheat, or 54.34% of total offered, during auction of state reserves last week, the National Grain Trade Center said in a statement on Monday.
The volume of sale, done at an average price at 2,373 yuan ($367.46) per tonne, fell from record high levels from the previous week, when feed producers ramped up purchases of wheat to replace corn amid soaring prices of the latter.
