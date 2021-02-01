ANL 32.71 Decreased By ▼ -0.64 (-1.92%)
K-P first province to offer Universal Health Coverage for all citizens: PM

  • Imran says 40,000,000 residents are covered with free health insurance
  • Free treatment upto Rs1,000,000 per family per year will be offered in over 400 govt/private hospitals across Pakistan: PM
Fahad Zulfikar 01 Feb 2021

(Karachi) Prime Minister Imran Khan has congratulated the Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa government, saying KP has become the first province in the country with Universal Health Coverage for all citizens.

In a tweet on Monday, Imran said, "Congratulations to KP govt for making KP first province in Pak with Universal Health Coverage for all KP-domiciled citizens."

He added that 40,000,000 residents are covered with free health insurance. "Free treatment upto Rs1,000,000 per family per year in over 400 govt/private hospitals across Pakistan," he stated.

K-P Chief Minister Mahmood Khan said that the provision of a free healthcare facility to the masses is a big step towards achieving the dream of a welfare state on the pattern of Riasat-e- Madina as envisioned by Prime Minister Imran Khan.

Being executed through Health Department in the province, the Sehat Card Plus scheme would allow over 6.5 million families and 40 million citizens of Khyber Pakhtunkwa to get free health facilities up to Rs1 million.

Last year, Prime Minis­ter Imran Khan announ­ced offering universal hea­lth coverage to everyone in Punjab and Khyber-Pakh­tun­khwa through the Sehat Insaf card within a year in phases.

He said the state of Pakistan wanted to stand behind every segment of society to offer it universal health coverage and simultaneously propel the expansion of healthcare facilities in Punjab and KP. He said the availability of Sehat Insaf card to everyone would drive the private sector to set up hospitals.

