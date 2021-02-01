ANL 33.35 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
ASC 16.10 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
ASL 25.59 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
AVN 106.84 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BOP 9.55 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BYCO 9.89 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
DGKC 121.71 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
EPCL 48.36 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.08%)
FCCL 25.09 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
FFBL 27.85 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
FFL 18.69 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.21%)
HASCOL 14.62 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
HUBC 88.21 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
HUMNL 7.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.41%)
JSCL 30.80 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
KAPCO 41.99 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
KEL 4.44 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
LOTCHEM 15.76 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.06%)
MLCF 46.43 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
PAEL 41.33 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
PIBTL 13.30 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
POWER 11.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.08%)
PPL 92.76 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
PRL 26.90 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
PTC 9.15 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SILK 1.64 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SNGP 43.91 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
TRG 127.21 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
UNITY 35.75 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
WTL 1.12 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BR100 4,971 Increased By ▲ 38.57 (0.78%)
BR30 25,873 Increased By ▲ 431.76 (1.7%)
KSE100 46,386 Increased By ▲ 219.49 (0.48%)
KSE30 19,319 Increased By ▲ 59.74 (0.31%)
Business Recorder Logo
Feb 01, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Sports

Security on ‘high alert’ for Test match in Pindi

APP 01 Feb 2021

RAWALPINDI: Security will be on ‘high alert’ during the cricket Test match between Pakistan and South Africa to be played at the Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium this week.

According to a Police spokesman, Rawalpindi district police on the directives of City Police Officer (CPO) Rawalpindi Muhammad Ahsan Younus have finalized a plan to ensure security during cricket test match, scheduled to be played here from Feb 4 to Feb 8.

He informed under the security plan over 2,200 cops would be deployed. He said, all out efforts would be made to make security arrangements foolproof

during practice session and cricket test match.

Security agencies have conducted intensive checking in and around the stadium. There would also be a layered security plan around the stadium that includes the Special Branch, Elite Force, women police and the Quick Response Force.

As part of the security measures, sharpshooters would be deployed on the rooftops of buildings around the stadium and extra police check points would also be established in the surrounding areas. Every vehicle would be searched before being allowed to move towards the stadium, he added.

Security high alert Test match Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium

Security on ‘high alert’ for Test match in Pindi

Iran calls for ‘all-inclusive’ Afghan govt

WHO experts probe ground-zero China market

PAF aircraft leaves for Beijing to collect Covid-19 vaccine

Rs210bn recovered from ‘land grabbers’ in Punjab: Advisor

POL products’ prices increased

UK to apply to join Asia-Pacific free trade bloc

Forensic audit of PIA, other loss-making SoEs to be conducted

PM to interact with public today

Over 4,400 held as Russian police clamp down on protests

Kashmir dispute: Qureshi optimistic about new US admin approach

Read more stories

Comments are closed on this story.