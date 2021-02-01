ANL 33.35 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
Capital records 104 fresh corona cases in 24 hours: NCOC

APP 01 Feb 2021

ISLAMABAD: Covid-19 cases continued to surge in the federal capital as 104 new Corona cases were reported from the city during the last 24 hours, National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC) said on Sunday.

According to an official of NCOC, as many as 79 cases were reported on Saturday while 100 cases were reported on Friday.

He said so far 41,359 cases were reported from the federal capital while 475 deaths were reported from Islamabad Capital Territory (ICT). He added 39,439 patients had been recovered completely.

Meanwhile, on the direction of Ministry of National Health Services, the district administration of Islamabad had continued smart lockdown in different streets of the capital to reduce transmission of the infection in the selected streets and other sectors.

They also started taking actions on violation of standard operating procedures (SOPs) related with the corona while visiting marriage halls, markets and petrol pumps by its inspection teams. The administration also sealed schools, shops, workshop and restaurants on violation of SOPs.

The inspection teams also issued notices to marriage halls besides imposing fines on owners of different shops. Commenting on the situation, an official of Ministry of National Health Services said that several local level administrative decisions were made to control the disease.

He advised the citizens to continue following the social distancing, use of mask and other precautionary measures to stop increasing local transmission of COVID-19 in the city. He said the government had adopted effective strategy to combat COVID-19 that resulted reduction in corona cases in the country.

He said a strategy was made to control corona keeping in view the global information, focusing on data with integration of local data in a scientific way.

