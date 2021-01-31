Osama Bin Laden supported, funded Nawaz Sharif, reveals Abida Hussain

(Karachi) In a shocking revelation, Pakistan’s former ambassador to the United States Abida Hussain has said that Osama Bin Laden had supported and funded former Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif, local media reported.

In an interview to a private TV channel, Abida said: “Yes, he (Osama Bin Laden) supported Nawaz Sharif at one time. However, that is a complicated story. He (Osama) used to extend financial assistance (to Nawaz Sharif).”

She maintained that Osama Bin Laden was popular and liked by everyone, including the Americans, but at later stage, he was treated as a stranger.

She said she was appointed as an ambassador during the first premiership of Nawaz, after she lost the election. The former envoy said during her period as ambassador to the US, former President Ghulam Ishaq Khan had directed her to keep the Americans engaged in talks till Pakistan completes its nuclear program in 18 months.

"The US administration, including the diplomats, senators and congressmen, used to advise Pakistan against the execution of nuclear programme," she transpired.

Abida mentioned that intelligence agencies used to spy on her in the US, but she was not involved in any suspicious activity which could be used against her by the intel officials.

She pointed out that during 18 months, she visited Pakistan five times for briefing from Ishaq. However, she used to avoid using phone, knowing that it could be tapped.

"As the nuclear programme was under the purview of the president, most of my conversation used to be with Ishaq Khan and not the prime minister. This is also because Ishaq did not trust anyone," the former ambassador stated.

Abida Hussain said though Pakistan had started its nuclear programme in 1983 during former President Zia-ul-Haq’s regime but it was completed in 1992. She also revealed that she was made ambassador on the president’s recommendation.