ANL 33.35 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
ASC 16.10 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
ASL 25.59 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
AVN 106.84 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BOP 9.55 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BYCO 9.89 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
DGKC 121.71 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
EPCL 48.36 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.08%)
FCCL 25.09 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
FFBL 27.85 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
FFL 18.69 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.21%)
HASCOL 14.62 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
HUBC 88.21 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
HUMNL 7.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.41%)
JSCL 30.80 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
KAPCO 41.99 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
KEL 4.44 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
LOTCHEM 15.76 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.06%)
MLCF 46.43 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
PAEL 41.33 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
PIBTL 13.30 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
POWER 11.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.08%)
PPL 92.76 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
PRL 26.90 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
PTC 9.15 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SILK 1.64 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SNGP 43.91 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
TRG 127.21 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
UNITY 35.75 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
WTL 1.12 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BR100 4,971 Increased By ▲ 38.57 (0.78%)
BR30 25,873 Increased By ▲ 431.76 (1.7%)
KSE100 46,386 Increased By ▲ 219.49 (0.48%)
KSE30 19,319 Increased By ▲ 59.74 (0.31%)
Business Recorder Logo
Jan 31, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan

Osama Bin Laden supported, funded Nawaz Sharif, reveals Abida Hussain

  • Osama used to extend financial assistance to Nawaz Sharif, says former envoy
  • Abida says intelligence agencies used to spy on her in the US, but she was not involved in any suspicious activity which could be used against her by the intel officials
  • As the nuclear programme was under the purview of the president, most of my conversation used to be with Ishaq Khan and not the prime minister (Nawaz): Abida
Fahad Zulfikar Updated 31 Jan 2021

(Karachi) In a shocking revelation, Pakistan’s former ambassador to the United States Abida Hussain has said that Osama Bin Laden had supported and funded former Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif, local media reported.

In an interview to a private TV channel, Abida said: “Yes, he (Osama Bin Laden) supported Nawaz Sharif at one time. However, that is a complicated story. He (Osama) used to extend financial assistance (to Nawaz Sharif).”

She maintained that Osama Bin Laden was popular and liked by everyone, including the Americans, but at later stage, he was treated as a stranger.

She said she was appointed as an ambassador during the first premiership of Nawaz, after she lost the election. The former envoy said during her period as ambassador to the US, former President Ghulam Ishaq Khan had directed her to keep the Americans engaged in talks till Pakistan completes its nuclear program in 18 months.

"The US administration, including the diplomats, senators and congressmen, used to advise Pakistan against the execution of nuclear programme," she transpired.

Abida mentioned that intelligence agencies used to spy on her in the US, but she was not involved in any suspicious activity which could be used against her by the intel officials.

She pointed out that during 18 months, she visited Pakistan five times for briefing from Ishaq. However, she used to avoid using phone, knowing that it could be tapped.

"As the nuclear programme was under the purview of the president, most of my conversation used to be with Ishaq Khan and not the prime minister. This is also because Ishaq did not trust anyone," the former ambassador stated.

Abida Hussain said though Pakistan had started its nuclear programme in 1983 during former President Zia-ul-Haq’s regime but it was completed in 1992. She also revealed that she was made ambassador on the president’s recommendation.

United States Nawaz Sharif Osama bin laden interview nuclear programme Abida Hussain Pakistan’s former ambassador funding to Nawaz financial assistance Former president Ghulam Ishaq Khan

Osama Bin Laden supported, funded Nawaz Sharif, reveals Abida Hussain

PAF plane departs for China to airlift first tranche of COVID-19 vaccine

WHO team visits Wuhan market where first COVID infections detected

Pakistan secures 17 million doses of AstraZeneca

Pentagon pauses plan to give Covid vaccine to Guantanamo detainees

Britain to apply to join Asia-Pacific free trade bloc

Biden, Democrats seek ambitious hike in US minimum wage

Trump impeachment lawyers leave team: US media

FBR abolishes 2pc ACD on import of 152 items

Draft SOEs bill awaiting nod of law ministry

Read more stories

Comments
1000 characters