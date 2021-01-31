ANL 33.35 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
ASC 16.10 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
ASL 25.59 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
AVN 106.84 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BOP 9.55 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BYCO 9.89 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
DGKC 121.71 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
EPCL 48.36 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.08%)
FCCL 25.09 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
FFBL 27.85 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
FFL 18.69 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.21%)
HASCOL 14.62 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
HUBC 88.21 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
HUMNL 7.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.41%)
JSCL 30.80 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
KAPCO 41.99 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
KEL 4.44 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
LOTCHEM 15.76 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.06%)
MLCF 46.43 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
PAEL 41.33 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
PIBTL 13.30 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
POWER 11.80 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
PPL 92.76 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
PRL 26.90 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
PTC 9.15 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SILK 1.64 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SNGP 43.91 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
TRG 127.21 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
UNITY 35.75 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
WTL 1.12 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BR100 4,971 Increased By ▲ 38.57 (0.78%)
BR30 25,873 Increased By ▲ 431.76 (1.7%)
KSE100 46,386 Increased By ▲ 219.49 (0.48%)
KSE30 19,319 Increased By ▲ 59.74 (0.31%)
Business Recorder Logo
Jan 31, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Sports

Kvitova hopes Tokyo defies pandemic to host 'fifth Grand Slam'

  • "For me Olympic Games are very important ... it's like a fifth Grand Slam. I really wanted to be part of it this year."
Reuters 31 Jan 2021

MELBOURNE: World number nine Petra Kvitova considers Olympics as the "fifth Grand Slam" and hopes the Tokyo edition goes ahead as scheduled this year, defying the COVID-19 pandemic.

Amid speculation that the Games could be cancelled due to the pandemic, Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga said on Friday that Japan remained determined to stage the Olympics, which had to be rescheduled last year.

"First of all, I hope that the Olympics really will happen," two-time Wimbledon champion Kvitova told reporters on Sunday.

"I know that tennis players are a little bit different because we have our peaks during the year, we have four of them.

"For me Olympic Games are very important ... it's like a fifth Grand Slam. I really wanted to be part of it this year."

The Czech won the women's singles bronze at the 2016 Rio Olympics and savours the experience of representing her nation in the multi-sport extravaganza.

"It's just different because you are playing for your country and you have the support from your fellow athletes, your colleagues from Czech," the former world number two said.

"We had three medallists. The other athletes always came to us and watched us and supported us...I hope it will be very, very similar (in Tokyo)."

Yoshihide Suga Olympics Tokyo Olympic Games Tokyo 2020 Petra Kvitova

Kvitova hopes Tokyo defies pandemic to host 'fifth Grand Slam'

Osama Bin Laden supported, funded Nawaz Sharif, reveals Abida Hussain

PAF plane departs for China to airlift first tranche of COVID-19 vaccine

WHO team visits Wuhan market where first COVID infections detected

Pakistan secures 17 million doses of AstraZeneca

Pentagon pauses plan to give Covid vaccine to Guantanamo detainees

Britain to apply to join Asia-Pacific free trade bloc

Biden, Democrats seek ambitious hike in US minimum wage

Trump impeachment lawyers leave team: US media

FBR abolishes 2pc ACD on import of 152 items

Draft SOEs bill awaiting nod of law ministry

Read more stories

Comments
1000 characters