Gold falls sharply

KARACHI: Gold prices on Saturday dipped by Rs500 per tola on the local market, traders said.

The fresh fall of Rs500 in the yellow metal price on the local market, pulled its value down to Rs112950 per tola.

The prices of gold per 10 grams also dropped by Rs429 to Rs96836 on the domestic market, they said. Gold was quoted trading for $1848 per ounce, down by $14 on the world market.

Silver was available for Rs1370 per tola; Rs1174.55 per 10 grams, and $27 per ounce, traders said.

