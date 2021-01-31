Capital City witnesses sharp increase in incidents of crime

ISLAMABAD: The capital city witnessed a sharp increase in the incidents of various kinds of crimes including robbery, snatching at gunpoint, dacoity and carjacking during the last week.

According to data gathered by Business Recorder, over 44 cases of various kinds of theft, dacoity, snatchings at gunpoint, over 21 cases of car lifting, and two cases of murder were reported to various police stations of the city during the last week.

The most active areas for the criminal gangs were within the limits of Karachi Company, Koral, Industrial Area, Sihala, Lohi Bher, Khanna, Golra, and Bara Kahu police stations.

In the same period, Karachi Company police station registered seven cases of car lifting and four cases of robbery. Motor vehicle thieves stole a bike (MC-7319) belonging to Khurram worth Rs 25,000, lifted a bike (BDR-496) belonging to Shahid Hussain worth Rs 80,000, stole another bike (RI3Q-4761) belonging to Shafiqur Rehman, lifted a bike belonging to Muhammad Hayat (ARP-464) worth Rs70,000, stole a bike (LEZ-391) belonging to Usman Ghani worth Rs10,000, stole a bike (BAR-320) belonging to Muhammad Hazam and lifted a Suzuki van (NW-785) belonging to Abdur Rasheed worth Rs500,000. Similarly, Javed Ashraf lodged a complaint with the Karachi Company police station that unidentified persons snatched his mobile phone, and another Meer Zaman also informed Karachi Company police station that unidentified persons snatched his mobile phone. In another incident, some unidentified robbers broke into the shop of Amjad Ali in the limits of Karachi Company police station and looted Rs100,000. A gang of robbers stole Rs25,000 from another shop of Muhammad Azam located in the jurisdiction of Karachi Company police station.

Over two cases of auto theft, one case of kidnapping, and six cases of snatching at gunpoint were reported to Koral police station during the last week. SN informed Koral police station that unidentified persons have kidnapped his sister. Auto thieves stole a bike (RIN-6447) belonging to Muhammad Dilshan worth Rs18,000 and lifted a bike (RIM-8660) belonging to Nizakat Hussain worth Rs20,000. Naseer Ahmed informed Koral police station that undefined persons snatched his mobile phone worth Rs15,000 from him, armed snatchers also snatched mobile phone worth Rs15,000 from Hussain Shah, snatched cash from Khan Muhammad Rs30,000, snatched Rs22,000 from Wajid Zakir, and snatched Rs40,000 and a mobile phone from Abdul Haleem worth Rs20,000 in the limits of Koral police station.

During the last week, Industrial Area police station registered six cases of car lifting and two cases of snatching at gunpoint. Auto thieves stole a car (T-7952) belonging to Muhammad Ijaz worth Rs200,000, stole a Suzuki van (ABG-696) belonging to Mansoor worth Rs700,000, lifted a bike (RIO-7450) belonging to Muhammad Ramazan worth Rs55,000, stole a bike (RIR-2628) worth Rs40,000 belonging to Naveed Ahmed, lifted a bike “applied for” belonging to Hamza worth Rs70,000, and lifted another bike (BBM-86) belonging to Mujahid worth Rs20,000. Abdul Yasir informed the Industrial Area police station that unidentified robbers snatched cash, mobile worth Rs20,000 from him, and during another incident, armed robbers snatched a mobile phone from Zulqarnain Haider worth Rs35,000.

Five cases including snatching at gunpoint and robbery, and one case of car lifting, were reported to Sihala police station during the last week. Ayub informed Sihala police station that two unidentified armed persons snatched cash and mobile phone worth Rs300,000 from him; another Zain Waheed registered a complaint with Sihala police station that two armed persons riding a bike stole cash from him. Similarly, Syed Jamil lodged a complaint with Sihala police station that two armed persons snatched Rs30,0000 from him. Another Raziq Ahmed lodged a complaint with Sihala that two armed persons snatched Rs440,000 from him. Muhammad Ghalib informed Sihala police station that unidentified robbers snatched his mobile worth Rs22,000 from him. Auto thieves stole a car bearing registration number RIA-2095 belonging to Shakeel Ahmed worth Rs300,000.

During the period under review, Lohi Bher registered one case of auto theft, a case of murder and three cases of robbery. Isrosh Ashgar lodged a complaint with Lohi Bher police station that accused Ferman and others of killing his brother. Auto thieves stole a bike bearing registration number RIK-8878 belonging to Asar Khan. Umer Asif informed Lohi Bher police station that unidentified persons snatched mobile phone from his mother. Abdul Mueez informed Lohi Bher police station that unidentified persons snatched cash and mobile worth Rs55,000 from him. Another Muhammad Bilal informed the same police station that unidentified robbers snatched Rs1,000,000 from him.

In the same period, Khanna police station registered five cases including snatching at gunpoint and robbery. Mohsin Khalil informed Khanna police station that unidentified persons snatched purse and mobile form him. Another Rohail lodged a complaint with Khanna police station that unidentified persons stole cash, and mobile phone from him. Khalilur Rehman informed Khanna police station that unidentified persons stole cash Rs15,000 from him at gunpoint. Some armed robbers snatched Rs35,000 from Mudassar and snatched a mobile phone as well as cash and phone from Rashid Ali in the limits of Lohi Bher police station.

In the same period, Bhara Kahu police station registered three cases of robbery and one case of snatching at gunpoint. Muhammad Waseem informed Bhara Kahu police station that unidentified robbers entered his shop and looted cash Rs55,000. Another Saqib Ali lodged a complaint with Bhara Kahu police station that unidentified persons snatched his mobile phone worth Rs25,000. Similarly, Muhammad Nadeem informed Bhara Kahu police station that unidentified persons stole gold ornament and cash Rs60,000 from his house. In the same areas, unidentified persons stole birds of Tariq Hussain worth Rs100,000.

Auto thieves stole a vehicle and armed robbers struck at three places in the limits of Golra police station during the last week. Waseem informed Golra police station that unidentified persons snatched Rs38,000 from him. Naeem Akhtar lodged a complaint with Golra police station that six unidentified persons broke into his ice making factory, and snatched Rs350,000 from his employees at gunpoint. Zafar Hussain lodged a complaint with Golra police station that unidentified robbers stole cash, gold ornaments, and Rs30,000. Auto thieves stole a bike bearing registration number BBM-86 belonging to Mujahid worth Rs33,000.

In the same period, two cases of robbery and one case of auto theft were reported to Shalimar police station, one case of carjacking and two cases of robbery were reported to Noon police station; two cases each of robbery were registered at Tarnol police station; Sabzi Mandi police registered two cases of robbery, while Aabpara police station registered one case of kidnapping and a case of snatching at gunpoint.

