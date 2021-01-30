Intermediate, matric exams to be held from July-August in Sindh: Saeed Ghani

Annual examinations for matric and intermediate will start from July in Sindh, Education Minister Saeed Ghani announced on Saturday.

The board exams for matric will be from July 1 to July 15, while intermediate exams will be from July 28 to August 16, said Ghani.

Exams for students of pre-primary to class eight will be conducted in June.

He said that the duration of exams has been reduced to two hours instead of regular three hours while practicals will be held before exams in June.

The steering committee meeting of the education department was chaired by the Sindh education minister. The committee has decided to open all schools in Sindh from February 1.

Strict standard operating procedures will be implemented to limit the spread of coronavirus, Ghani said.

He said that new academic year for public sector educational institutions will start from August 2, 2021.

Summer vacations, he said, will be in July.