Safety protocols in workplace: Senate body assures APWF of complete support

ISLAMABAD: The Senate Standing Committee on Overseas Pakistani and Human Resources Development on Friday assured the members of All Pakistan Workers Federation (APWF) of their complete support with respect to improvement in safety protocol of mine workers.

The committee which met with Senator Hilalur Rehman in the chair took up a public petition regarding the problems faced by working class suffering at their work place; referred by chairman Senate to the committee.

Members of the All Pakistan Workers Federation informed the parliamentary body about the problems of workers and measures that could help improve their condition; especially with regards to the Baldia Town incident in Karachi and the safety protocols of mine workers.

Rehman, the chairman of the committee, assured them of his complete support.

He told the members of All Pakistan Workers Federation it was a devolved subject but the committee would make serious efforts to resolve workers problems.

He asked the petitioners to send their suggestions in writing and assured them that he would forward those along with committee recommendations to the chief ministers and chief secretaries of the four provinces.

He further said he would make efforts to arrange a meeting of the All Pakistan Workers Federation with Chief Minister Sindh Murad Ali Shah, so that they could discuss with him reservations regarding compensation for Baldia incident victims in detail.

The meeting was also attended by Senator Mohsin Aziz, Muhammad Khalid Bizenjo, Senator Naseebullah Bazai and senior officers from the Ministry for Overseas Pakistanis and Human Resource Development, Workers Welfare Fund (WWF), and other relevant government officials.

