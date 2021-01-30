Solid waste management: Punjab govt constitutes committee

LAHORE: The Punjab government has constituted a committee that will prepare a long-term plan for improving solid waste management in the provincial capital.

In this connection, the Lahore Waste Management Company held a meeting here on Friday to engage stakeholders for the development of the long-term plan and it was chaired by LWMC Chairman Malik Amjad Ali Noon.

LWMC CEO Imran Ali Sultan, Lahore Development Authority Director General Ahmad Aziz Tarar, Parks and Horticulture Authority Director General Jawad Ahmad Qureshi, WASA Managing Director Syed Zahid Aziz and other senior officials and stakeholders attended the meeting.

