‘LG depts should be established on modern lines’

KARACHI: All institutions affiliated to the local government department should be established on modern lines, Sindh Local Government, Housing and Town Planning secretary Najam Ahmad Shah urged.

While visiting the CLICK project office, he said that all the institutes and sub-offices affiliated to the local government will be brought in line with the international standards and modern requirements.

Project director CLICK Afzal Zaidi took the secretary Sindh local government on a tour of various under construction departments of the project office.

Speaking on the occasion, Najam Ahmad Shah said various projects running by the Sindh government reflect that the government is taking serious steps to resolve the civic issues.

He further said more focus should be laid on improving the performance and speed of ongoing projects in collaboration with the World Bank. Later, Sindh Local Government Secretary visited DMC South and its associated buildings and issued necessary instructions regarding important issues.

