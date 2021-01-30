ANL 33.41 Increased By ▲ 1.50 (4.7%)
ASC 16.04 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.06%)
ASL 25.52 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
AVN 107.06 Increased By ▲ 1.06 (1%)
BOP 9.57 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.21%)
BYCO 9.88 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (1.75%)
DGKC 119.79 Increased By ▲ 3.24 (2.78%)
EPCL 47.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.11%)
FCCL 24.76 Increased By ▲ 0.52 (2.15%)
FFBL 27.78 Increased By ▲ 0.68 (2.51%)
FFL 18.71 Increased By ▲ 0.36 (1.96%)
HASCOL 14.64 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.69%)
HUBC 88.80 Increased By ▲ 1.20 (1.37%)
HUMNL 7.14 Increased By ▲ 0.27 (3.92%)
JSCL 30.76 Increased By ▲ 0.64 (2.12%)
KAPCO 41.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.12%)
KEL 4.46 Increased By ▲ 0.33 (7.99%)
LOTCHEM 15.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.38%)
MLCF 46.19 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-0.26%)
PAEL 40.99 Increased By ▲ 0.84 (2.09%)
PIBTL 13.29 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (1.76%)
POWER 11.79 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (1.29%)
PPL 92.64 Decreased By ▼ -0.27 (-0.29%)
PRL 26.60 Increased By ▲ 1.77 (7.13%)
PTC 9.15 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.77%)
SILK 1.58 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (16.98%)
SNGP 43.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.41 (-0.93%)
TRG 127.23 Increased By ▲ 5.30 (4.35%)
UNITY 35.70 Increased By ▲ 0.74 (2.12%)
WTL 1.12 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (2.75%)
BR100 4,971 Increased By ▲ 38.57 (0.78%)
BR30 25,873 Increased By ▲ 431.76 (1.7%)
KSE100 46,386 Increased By ▲ 219.49 (0.48%)
KSE30 19,319 Increased By ▲ 59.74 (0.31%)
Business Recorder Logo
Jan 30, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
World

EU adopts Covid-19 vaccine export control scheme

AFP 30 Jan 2021

BRUSSELS: The European Commission on Friday launched a scheme to monitor and in some cases bar exports of vaccines produced in EU plants, amid a row with British-Swedish drugs giant AstraZeneca.

The move was firmly criticised by the World Health Organization and risked stoking conflict with the UK just weeks after London and Brussels sealed a trade deal. “We paid these companies to increase production and now we expect them to deliver,” EU Commission vice-president Valdis Dombrovskis told reporters.

“Today’s measure has been adopted with the utmost urgency. The aim is to provide us immediately with full transparency.... And if needed, it also will provide us with a tool to ensure vaccine deliveries.”

EU officials said they expected the order to come into effect on Saturday after its publication in the official journal. The emergency measure is initially for six weeks but is intended to then continue until at least the end of March. The WHO said the move was part of a “very worrying trend” that could jeopardise the global supply chain for vaccines.

“It is not helpful to have any country at this stage putting export bans or export barriers that will not allow for the free movement of the necessary ingredients that will make vaccines, diagnostics and other medicines available to all the world,” said Mariangela Simao, WHO assistant director for access to medicines and health product.

The EU’s plan applies only to those coronavirus vaccines that are covered by advance purchase agreements between drug companies and the European Commission. Those firms in the EU will have to apply for an authorisation to export doses meant for countries outside the bloc, and show their export records for the previous three months. A response would normally be given within 48 hours, though that could be extended if necessary.

Most non-EU countries in and around Europe, such as Switzerland, those in the Balkans or micro-states like Monaco, are exempted from the measure. But Britain, which last year left the EU amid much acrimony, is not.

World Health Organization EU export EU commission COVID19 vaccine Valdis Dombrovskis Mariangela Simao

EU adopts Covid-19 vaccine export control scheme

Silkbank: Fauji Foundation seeks to acquire majority stake

ADB says sold PKR-linked Karakoram Bond at Rs1.6bn

Daniel Pearl murder case: Sindh govt files review petition

US ‘outraged’ at SC verdict

Healthy returns in Jan: PSX 2nd best performing market in the region

Jan provisional tax collection stands at Rs363bn

Senate informed: Rs390bn of ‘looted’ Rs481bn recovered in 2 years

PM directs strict action against land grabbers

Bertelsmann explores potential sale of French media group M6

Industrialists meet power sector top brass

Read more stories

Comments are closed on this story.